Ajax winger Piet Keizer, star of 1970s team, dies at age 73

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 5:54 am 02/11/2017 05:54am
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ajax winger Piet Keizer, part of the front line that took the Amsterdam team to the summit of world club football in the early 1970s, has died at age 73.

Together with his late teammate Johan Cruyff, Keizer’s attacking flair led Ajax to three straight titles in the European Cup, the predecessor of the Champions League, from 1971-73.

Ajax announced Keizer’s death on Saturday, calling the left winger a club icon who scored 189 goals in 490 matches for the Amsterdam powerhouse in a career that spanned the 1960s and 1970s. Keizer played 34 internationals for the Netherlands.

Netherlands coach Danny Blind says that Keizer had a purely attacking mindset and “saw football as a sport that should offer something attractive. Football had to be beautiful and enjoyable.”

Latest News
