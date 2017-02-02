5:25 am, February 4, 2017
26° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Latest News

Home » Latest News » After a week, power…

After a week, power still cut off at Maracana

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 4:19 pm 02/02/2017 04:19pm
Share
Maracana stadium is illuminated with sunlight after the electricity was shut off one week ago in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. The power remains off in a fight over who will pay a $1 million electricity bill. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The power remains off at Maracana Stadium in a fight over who will pay a $1 million electricity bill.

Electricity was shut off a week ago and, on Thursday, electric utility Light said it would remain off until someone pays.

The consortium running the stadium owes the bill, although the consortium disputed that, Light said in a statement to The AP.

It said some of the bill was owed by Olympic Games organizers, who used the stadium for the opening and closing ceremonies, and football matches.

The stadium has fallen into disrepair in recent weeks, with hundreds of seats ripped out by vandals and dumped into a ground-level enclosure. Television sets were also stolen, and the field is brown from a lack of water. Artificial turf around the edge of the field has also been ripped up.

No events are planned at the stadium.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » After a week, power…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News