9 Under-the-Radar Hotel Openings to Watch in 2017

While picking a place to stay typically centers around a few key components — a stellar location, exemplary amenities and gracious hospitality — trailblazing properties across the globe are offering innovative enticements. Some new top hotels are luring travelers with cutting-edge designs and fresh twists on culinary, wellness and entertainment offerings; others are drawing visitors with renovated, reimagined facilities that reflect their community’s rich culture and heritage. If you’re longing for a lesser-known escape, visit these 10 up-and-coming properties this year.

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

Surfside, Florida

Housed in The Surf Club, a legendary property with a history dating back to the 1920s, this buzzy Four Seasons retreat will reopen in February. “With the historic charm of The Surf Club as our foundation, the storied clubhouse has been faithfully restored as the centerpiece of our hotel,” says Reed Kandalaft, general manager of Four Seasons Hotel and Residences at The Surf Club. “The Surf Club has such a unique spirit, and it surrounds you from the moment you enter our doors,” he explains. “Guests will also find a genuine connection with our oceanfront location, from the design and architecture of our buildings to our dining, spa and recreational experiences,” he adds. Plus, guests will have access to a 15,000-square-foot spa and three pools. Nightly rates start at $899.

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills, California

In June, the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills will welcome visitors to its glamorous retreat. “When Conrad Hilton opened the Beverly Hilton more than 60 years ago, his motto was, ‘Location, location, location.’ Similar to the Beverly Hilton, Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills has been designed to be the place to see and be seen — whether that be at the hotel’s restaurant by celebrity chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, a VIP cabana at the rooftop pool or during a red carpet event hosted at the hotel,” says Luc Delafosse, the property’s managing director. The Hilton property will also feature La Prairie Spa at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, which will contain six treatment rooms, along with private cabanas at its rooftop area and lounge. Superior room prices will start at $815.

Aman Shanghai

Shanghai

Opening in late 2017, this novel property just outside of downtown Shanghai has been in the making for more than a decade. Paying homage to China’s centuries-old history, it features restored ancient residences from the Qing and Ming dynasties and 10,000 camphor trees on its sprawling 100-acre hideaway — complete with 24 antique villas outfitted with contemporary amenities. And across the resort, guests can enjoy six restaurants, an opulent spa with two pools and a pristine garden.

21c Museum Hotel Nashville

Nashville, Tennessee

Calling all history buffs and art aficionados! This fashionable hardware warehouse-turned-boutique-hotel debuts in May. “The building and its location along Banker’s Alley allows us to embrace a certain amount of grit and juxtapose it with its new use as a contemporary art museum with clean lines and contemporary furnishings,” says Molly Swyers, chief brand officer at 21c Museum Hotels. To maximize your stay, visit the property’s 10,500 square feet of exhibition and event space, Swyers says. “Take advantage of regular cultural programming offered — that may include an artist’s lecture, a film screening or yoga with art,” she adds. Don’t forget to make your way to the restaurant and bar, where you can sample seasonally inspired dishes, Swyers adds.

Las Alcobas Napa Valley, A Luxury Collection Hotel

St. Helena, California

For a vineyard retreat to remember, escape to Las Alcobas Napa Valley, which is rumored to be a rising star in the Napa Valley lodging scene. Debuting in early 2017, the property will feature 68 accommodations, luxurious amenities such as an upscale spa, a yoga and meditation studio, locally inspired cuisine and an outdoor, cabana-lined pool. What’s more, the property features Acacia House, an intimate restaurant dishing up Californian inspired specialties helmed by Chris Cosentino, winner of Bravo’s “Top Chef Masters.” Nightly rates start at $695.

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

Brooklyn, New York

With eco-friendly elements (a triple-filtered water purification system and rainwater reclamation system, to name a couple), iconic Manhattan and East River views, and a prime location at Pier 1 in the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood, 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge aims to marry wellness and sustainable initiatives with luxury. Opening in February, the property will offer 194 guest rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, a yoga and barre studio, a state-of-the-art spa and a rooftop area complete with fire pits and a plunge pool. What’s more, the property will offer a variety of community-driven programs, from workshops with local artists to rooftop yoga sessions to book launches.

Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne

Lake Lucerne, Switzerland

With an illustrious history dating back to 1873, the Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne is a game-changer. To maintain the resort’s rich heritage, the hotel stayed true to its long-standing slogan: “The future has a past,” says Bruno Schöpfer, managing director of the resort. To rebuild the property, which will open in spring, the resort looked to its past to emulate the heating and cooling system of its founders, who pumped water since 1888, Schöpfer says. The resort not only plans to use lake water to develop an eco-friendly cooling and irrigation system that’s carbon-neutral, but also reduce carbon emissions by creating a mixed forest again with oak and birch trees to reforest the area, Schöpfer explains. The resort will feature a 10,000-square-foot Alpine Spa, a nine-hole golf course and 12 restaurants, among other distinguishing features. Nightly rates start at approximately 150 Swiss francs (about $150).

Pendry San Diego

San Diego

The Pendry San Diego’s coveted Gaslamp Quarter location, pet-friendly touches, boutique spa and rooftop pool are just a few draws. Wellness seekers will appreciate expert-led meditation classes at the Spa Pendry, while foodies can experience the stylish Oxford Social Club for creative twists on classic cocktails and the craft brews at Nason’s Beer Hall. The property’s 317 guest rooms are appointed with a calming blue and white sea-inspired color scheme and modern accents, including Bluetooth speakers and surf-inspired Tom Adler art pieces. Plus, the property places guests within close proximity of top restaurants, beaches and shops. Nightly rates start at around $395.

Six Senses Bhutan

Bhutan

Six Senses Bhutan, like other properties in the Six Senses portfolio, seeks to foster cultural connectivity and immersive experiences by placing guests in inspiring locations that reflect the natural and untouched beauty of the Himalayas. Encompassing five distinct locations in Bhutan with unique themes and landscapes across the country — from the dynamic, culture-filled capital of Thimphu to the ancient and historical ruins of Paro — Six Senses Bhutan will feature 82 accommodations with contemporary allures and traditional accents (think: woven bamboo walls, ornate weavings and repurposed wood.) Six Senses Bhutan is set to debut in August 2017; rates are not yet available.

