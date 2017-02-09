9 Top Hotels for Health-Conscious Travelers

With the start of a new year, odds are you’re eager to focus more on your health and well-being in 2017. In fact, NBC News reports that nearly 63 million people scoured the web last year for more information about getting healthy. But committing to a healthier lifestyle doesn’t mean you have to skip traveling to avoid poor food choices and inconsistent workout routines. From fitness classes to nutrition consultations to luxurious spa treatments, hotels and resorts throughout the U.S., Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean offer a variety of ways to detox, relax and shed some pounds. To help you plan a wellness-inspired getaway, U.S. News sifted through its 2017 Best Hotels rankings to uncover this year’s standout wellness retreats.

Canyon Ranch in Tucson

Tucson, Arizona

Located on 150 pristine acres, the all-inclusive Canyon Ranch in Tucson features a bevy of health-conscious facilities, such as outdoor tennis courts and a pool with underwater treadmills. But it’s the property’s 80,000-square-foot spa complex that consistently impresses lodgers. Inside, travelers will find saunas, steam rooms and an extensive treatment menu. What’s more, the expansive space houses a cardio and strength gym, yoga and dance studios, an indoor cycling area, a footwear analysis center and racquetball, wallyball and squash courts. More than 40 complimentary fitness classes and activities, including aerial hammock yoga and qi gong, are also offered every day. And for one-on-one health assessments, visitors can speak with physicians, nutritionists, exercise physiologists and life management experts through the on-site Life Enhancement Program.

COMO Parrot Cay

Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

Tucked away on a private island in Turks and Caicos, COMO Parrot Cay boasts the COMO Shambhala Retreat, where holistic, Asian-inspired spa treatments are provided. In addition to standard treatment rooms, the facility offers a Pilates studio, an open-air yoga room, Japanese baths and an outdoor Jacuzzi garden. Complimentary yoga and Pilates classes and guided kayak tours are also available. Additional wellness perks found on-site include a fitness center, two tennis courts and a nearly 2-mile-long jogging trail. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, sample the resort’s COMO Shambhala cuisine, which uses organic ingredients in a variety of raw bites and vegetarian dishes.

Sparkling Hill Resort

Vernon, British Columbia

Sparkling Hill Resort touts an array of wellness amenities, including Canada’s largest spa. Inside the 40,000-square-foot space, visitors will find a fitness center and a separate area for meditation and classes. However, the spa’s standout feature is its wet facilities. Guests have access to an outdoor infinity pool and an indoor saltwater pool that sits beneath a ceiling of Swarovski crystals. The resort also offers a hydrotherapy room, where water temperatures fluctuate in a knee-deep pool to promote proper blood flow in the body. Seven saunas and steam rooms, including North America’s first cryotherapy sauna (or a cold sauna designed to improve joint movement and decrease muscle inflammation), are also available.

The Lodge at Sea Island

Sea Island, Georgia

This coastal retreat in southern Georgia is home to the award-winning Spa at Sea Island, a 65,000-square-foot facility that includes a dry sauna, a eucalyptus-infused steam room and a mineral pool bath. The spa’s menu features a variety of treatments ranging from a custom Swedish massage to a “selfie-ready” facial for teens, as well as services designed for athletes such as performance massages and cryotherapy treatments. For guests who would rather break a sweat, the property offers kayak and paddleboard rentals, an indoor lap pool, three squash courts and 16 tennis courts. There’s also a fitness center, which has strength, cardio, cycle, Pilates and yoga studios, plus a smoothie cafe and various fee-based fitness classes. Cooking sessions with a nutritionist are also available for a charge.

Lake Austin Spa Resort

Austin, Texas

In addition to a 25,000-square-foot spa with more than 100 treatment options, the Lake Austin Spa Resort offers an abundance of wellness events, classes and activities. Free fitness sessions focus on everything from yoga and TRX training to glow hoops (workouts that use glow-in-the-dark hula hoops) and rhythmic cardio, which incorporates Pilates moves and props like weighted drumsticks. Outside, guests can borrow kayaks and paddleboards or participate in guided walks, jogs and hikes. For more wellness perks, travelers can plan their visits to coincide with complimentary events, such as meditation sessions and healthy cooking classes led by special guest chefs. What’s more, three healthy meals per day are covered by the resort’s nightly room rates.

One&Only Palmilla, Los Cabos

San José del Cabo, Mexico

Nestled along the southern tip of Baja California Sur in San José del Cabo, One&Only Palmilla woos guests with its plethora of wellness amenities. In the spa, lodgers have access to hot and cold rock pools, a sauna, an aromatherapy steam room and a garden used primarily for yoga. There are also 13 private spa villas. Among the available services are an abdominal detox stomach massage and in-room bath rituals designed to promote restful sleep. To maintain their fitness regimens, travelers can work out on the basketball and tennis courts or inside the fitness center, where complimentary classes like boxing, cycling and Pilates are offered.

Carillon Miami

Miami Beach, Florida

This wellness resort in Miami Beach offers a 70,000-square-foot spa with a crystal steam room, a Finnish sauna, multi-sensory cooling showers and a variety of cooling mists offered in the area’s only therapeutic igloo. Additionally, the facility features a fitness center, a two-story indoor rock wall and three specialty studios, where many of the property’s 200-plus free group exercise classes are hosted every week. The hotel’s physicians also offer guests nutritional counseling, acupuncture and health guidance.

BodyHoliday Saint Lucia

Castries, Saint Lucia

Indoor and outdoor wellness facilities abound at BodyHoliday Saint Lucia. Thanks to the resort’s all-inclusive rates, guests can borrow kayaks, play tennis, work out in the fitness center or spin studio, enjoy select spa treatments and participate in group yoga, tai chi, conditioning and cardio classes for free. The resort also boasts a mile-long Wellfit Trail, which features a tire course and exercise stations with a rope bridge, a cargo net, parallel bars and more. Plus, fitness buffs can sign up for one of the resort’s quadrathlons, a weekly event that consists of an 8-mile mountain bike ride, a 2.5-mile run, a 100-foot rappel down a cliff and a 1.5-mile-long kayak trip. Additionally, the property offers themed wellness months — such as Octoba Yoga and Jive June — and the BodyScience Clinic, where visitors can learn more about their heart health and hormone, nutrient and stress levels.

Hotel Bellevue

Seattle

Situated 10 miles east of downtown Seattle, Hotel Bellevue gives guests access to all sorts of treatments at its full-service spa. But the on-site athletic facility is the top draw of this hotel. Along with an 82-foot indoor lap pool, the space boasts four fitness rooms, a gymnasium with an elevated running track, a Pilates studio and separate courts for racquetball, squash and tennis. Plus, guests can join daily fitness classes like Zumba, hot yoga, aqua fit and barre for free. The property also offers family-friendly fitness activities and events such as private basketball lessons and family gym hours on select Fridays.

