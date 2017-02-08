8 Reasons to Get a Side Gig Now

If you have a full-time job right now, congratulations. The economy is certainly better than it was a few years ago. But now is the time to get a side gig as well.

“The main reason is because there is so little job security today,” says Kimberly Palmer, author of “The Economy of You: Discover Your Inner Entrepreneur and Recession-Proof Your Life.”

“If you were to suddenly lose your job, then you have something to fall back on,” Palmer says.

Even with the economy in better shape than a few years ago, there are still major firings. U.S. companies announced mass layoffs totaling nearly 527,000 last year, according to a report from outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, which tracks the data.

That of course, doesn’t include small-scale staff reductions and outright dismissals.

Palmer cautions that it makes sense to find out the company policy on side gigs. Sometimes technology firms can be very strict. With other industries it can vary considerably. Some firms don’t mind and others have what Palmer calls a “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy.

There is some good news, Palmer says. “A lot of employers are beginning to accept the idea,” she says.

Here are other reasons to consider getting a side job.

Earn extra money. For millennials, having a side gig is now something quite normal, she says. “Everyone can benefit from even a few hundred extra dollars a month,” Palmer says. “I got into it when I first became a mom — that’s when I first launched my Etsy (ticker: ETSY) shop.”

She creates money planners to help people prepare for the financial costs for major life events, such as having a baby or saving for college.

It’s easy. “It’s so easy to get a side gig now there are so many platforms and ways to get side gigs,” says Diane Mulcahy, author of “The Gig Economy: The Complete Guide to Getting Better Work, Taking More Time Off, and Financing the Life You Want.”

For instance, at the simplest level there are sites like Fiverr.com and Taskrabbit.com where you can offer your services. In addition, there are places like LinkedIn Profinder ( LNKD), which are easy to use.

Risk is reduced. “Along the same lines of portfolio diversification it reduces risk,” Mulcahy says. “Even if you are working a full-time job it makes sense to multiple sources of income, either earned or passive.”

You wouldn’t invest all your money in a single stock because the risks of doing so are huge. Instead, savvy investors set up a diversified portfolio of different stocks and some bonds. The idea is the same with having a side gig, or even two or three — the different streams of income may fluctuate but overall it may end up being less risky than a single source.

Build more skills. “Side gigs are important even if they don’t generate income, they potentially add skills or add to your network,” Mulcahy says. “Whether paid or unpaid you get value from both.”

Both skills and networking are elements of human capital. More skills and a larger more robust network both make you more valuable when looking for new gigs.

So even if it doesn’t bring in any more dollars, doing pro bono work for a charity might make sense because you’ll meet more like-minded people.

Take a trial run. Budding entrepreneurs can use a side gig to put a toe into the water without risking everything.

“If you thought ‘I always wanted to work with startups and do their books,’ then having a side gig allows you to gather information on how much demand is there for such a service,” Mulcahy says. “It can help you make a decision on how much the market is willing to pay for the product or service that you have to sell.”

Keep your dream alive. “What I’m seeing with college graduates is that so many aren’t graduating into their dream jobs. So why not keep the dream alive?” says Susan Beacham, co-author of “Official Money Guide for College Students.”

She references her daughter who graduated with a degree in creative writing and then went to work selling industrial paint. “It isn’t necessarily what she thought of when she graduated,” Beacham says. Meanwhile, the daughter keeps her dream alive by blogging about living a “gluten-free lifestyle.”

Refresh your mind. Sometimes just knowing that you have a side gig can help give you the energy you need to do your day job, Beacham says.

That side gig shooting photos for a blog, or making knickknacks for Etsy may end up bringing a spark into your life that energizes you at your full-time job.

