5 Tips to Protect Your Aging Loved One from Winter Hazards

As we age, it naturally becomes harder to regulate our body temperature. This is a normal part of getting older for everyone that can cause problems in both the dog days of summer and in frosty winter climes.

If you have an elderly loved one who you’re worried about as the weather gets colder, read on to find out some of the biggest winter health hazards for older adults and how to help keep your loved ones safe and warm.

Dropping Temperatures

Many older individuals have less body fat, which means less insulation from the cold. And some health conditions that make it more difficult to regulate body temperature become more common with age, including hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid), malnutrition, strokes and Parkinson’s disease.

It also becomes tougher for some, and particularly those with cognitive impairment, to recognize when they’re too cold and take action. This may keep some older adults from turning the heat up when they should. If they’re not dressed accordingly or kick covers off while sleeping, they may be at risk for hypothermia. People can become hypothermic at just 60 degrees, according to Tom Meuser, a clinical psychologist and applied gerontologist from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

When the weather turns cold, make sure your aging loved ones have a backup plan in the event of a power outage. Set their thermostat to a comfortable temperature, and help them dress warmly. If your loved one appears to be displaying signs of hypothermia (poor coordination, confusion, shivering or sleepiness), wrap him or her in blankets and heating pads, being careful not to burn the skin, and seek medical attention.

[See: Easy Ways to Protect Your Aging Brain.]

Heart Attacks

Each year, the rate of heart attacks in the United States rises in winter. Outdoor maintenance like snow shoveling isn’t the only culprit, though. Certain physiological changes that occur during the winter may account for the uptick.

As temperatures drop, your arteries constrict more than normal, which elevates both blood pressure and pulse rate. Cholesterol levels also tend to be higher in winter. Both of these factors can place a strain on the heart.

Studies have shown that even small decreases in winter temperatures can raise the risk of heart attack. With all of these internal factors, discourage your aging loved ones from shoveling or trudging around in snow, which only adds to the load placed on the heart.

[See: 17 Ways Heart Health Varies in Women and Men.]

Skin Protection

The older we get, the more challenging it is to keep our skin healthy and hydrated. Over time, the skin’s protective outer layer breaks down, leaving aging adults susceptible to dry skin and its associated problems. Meanwhile, warm, dry air inside a heated house can also increase the chances of skin dehydration.

“The problem of dry skin and skin breakdown is quite relevant for aging individuals,” Meuser says. “Older adults may not think about turning up the heat and some of the outcomes of that.”

Over time, this dry skin can lead to a condition known as winter itch. Winter itch is characterized by red, itchy, flaky areas on the skin and is most common among older individuals, especially if they’ve had eczema in the past.

Winter itch isn’t inherently harmful, but scratching the affected areas can lead to sores and infection. To reduce the chances of getting winter itch, your aging loved one should use a moisturizer regularly. If the problem persists, he or she may need to see a physician for a prescription cortisone cream.

Infections

Everyone knows that winter brings with it the risk of the common cold and flu, but other conditions like bronchitis and norovirus (the stomach flu), also peak when temperatures drop.

Older people tend to have a harder time recovering from these conditions, and getting the flu can even be deadly for some. Because of this, Dr. Mattan Schuchman, M.D., director of Johns Hopkins Home-Based Medicine, stresses the need for older adults to get an annual flu shot.

If you work or live around older people, it’s also a good idea to get the flu shot to avoid getting and passing on the flu. If anyone in your family is sick and you’re planning a visit to grandparents, delay it until everyone is well.

Icy Conditions

Cold weather and icy conditions can wreak havoc with older adults for a couple reasons.

Some may avoid getting out altogether, meaning they don’t have adequate food, medication or other necessities when road conditions are poor. On the opposite end of the spectrum, people with cognitive impairment may not understand the danger of harsh conditions or have the self-regulation to resist driving on slick, icy roads.

To avoid these problems, check in to make sure aging family members have necessities before a storm or other bad weather. Signing up for a program like Meals on Wheels during the winter may be an option to ensure a regular eating schedule.

Schuchman recommends ensuring — even before bad weather hits — that older individuals are equipped with necessities. Check to make sure handrails and steps are sturdy; that they have walkers, canes and any other equipment they may need to get around outside; that they have salt or sand for icy walkways; and that they have a couple weeks’ worth of medication.

If you don’t live near your older relative, Schuchman recommends being in contact with a neighbor within walking distance who can check on him or her. Even if you’re within driving distance, this can save you from having to travel in unsafe conditions to check on them.

[See: 14 Ways Caregivers Can Care for Themselves.]

Depression

People may assume older folks are more likely than younger people to get depressed in winter’s isolating conditions. But Meuser says that’s not necessarily true. “Older people tend to be more able to manage the down times in life,” he says. “They have had more life experience and tend to accentuate the positive over the negative naturally.”

But the isolation of winter can exacerbate loneliness if an older adult already suffers from social isolation. Older men seem to be more susceptible to this kind of depression than women, Meuser says.

The important thing is to help your loved one feel less alone, so look for opportunities for him or her to engage with others. If you can’t be nearby, enlist neighbors or other family members to check in on that person. One of Meuser’s patients, for instance, created a simple check-in system with one of her neighbors. She closes her blinds at the same time every night. If they aren’t closed, the neighbor knows to call and make sure everything is OK.

“Just a short phone call or visit can make a huge difference in an older person’s mood, particularly if they have lost their social network,” Meuser says. “Knowing someone cares about you makes a big difference.”

More from U.S. News

14 Ways to Protect Seniors From Falls

11 Things Seniors Should Look for in a Health Provider

What Keeps You Young?

5 Tips to Protect Your Aging Loved One from Winter Hazards originally appeared on usnews.com