$250M Los Angeles mega mansion is most expensive US listing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — At $250 million, a new mega mansion in the exclusive Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles is the most expensive home listed in the United States.

The passion project of developer and handbag tycoon Bruce Makowsky, the four-level, 38,000-square-foot mansion built on spec includes 12 bedroom suites, 21 bathrooms, five bars, three gourmet kitchens, a spa and an 85-foot infinity swimming pool with stunning views of Los Angeles. There’s also a 40-seat movie theater, a bowling alley, and a fleet of exotic and vintage cars worth $30 million.

According to Makowsky, only 3,000 people in the world could afford to buy it.

This Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 photo shows an 85-foot infinity swimming pool at a $250 million mansion in the Bel-Air area of Los Angeles.

In this Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 photo, a helicopter sits on the rooftop of a $250 million mansion in the Bel-Air area of Los Angeles.

