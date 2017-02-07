11:02 am, February 8, 2017
$250M Los Angeles mega mansion is most expensive US listing

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 12:54 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — At $250 million, a new mega mansion in the exclusive Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles is the most expensive home listed in the United States.

The passion project of developer and handbag tycoon Bruce Makowsky, the four-level, 38,000-square-foot mansion built on spec includes 12 bedroom suites, 21 bathrooms, five bars, three gourmet kitchens, a spa and an 85-foot infinity swimming pool with stunning views of Los Angeles. There’s also a 40-seat movie theater, a bowling alley, and a fleet of exotic and vintage cars worth $30 million.

According to Makowsky, only 3,000 people in the world could afford to buy it.

APPHOTO CAJH402: This Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 photo shows an 85-foot infinity swimming pool at a $250 million mansion in the Bel-Air area of Los Angeles. At $250 million, the new mansion in the exclusive Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles is the most expensive home listed in the U.S. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (26 Jan 2017)

APPHOTO CAJH403: In this Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 photo, a helicopter sits on the rooftop of a $250 million mansion in the Bel-Air area of Los Angeles. The mansion, the most expensive home listed in the U.S., includes 12 bedroom suites, 21 bathrooms, five bars, three gourmet kitchens, a spa and an 85-foot infinity swimming pool with stunning views of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (26 Jan 2017)

