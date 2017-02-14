14 Online MBA Programs With the Oldest Students

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in hopes of providing students and parents a way to find which undergraduate or graduate programs excel or have room to grow in specific areas. Be sure to explore The Short List: College, The Short List: Grad School and The Short List: Online Programs to find data that matter to you in your college or graduate school search.

For adult students, online education has become a common option, enabling them to work full time while pursuing a degree.

Although a 2016 study by Aslanian Market Research and the Learning House found that the average age of online graduate students has dropped slightly in recent years, experts say many online MBA programs still attract an older crowd than full-time, on-campus programs. Often, experts say, online students aim to change careers or advance in their current role.

Those seeking an online program where students have more work experience under their belts, for example, might consider St. Mary’s College of California, where students who started the program between July 2015 and June 2016 were an average of 41 years old, U.S. News data show.

Among the 189 ranked online MBA programs that submitted these data to U.S. News in an annual survey, the overall average age of new entrants during that time period was 33. But among the 14 schools with the highest averages, that figure was somewhat higher, at 38.

Following St. Mary’s were George Washington University in the District of Columbia, the Rochester Institute of Technology Saunders College of Business in New York and Ottawa University–Online in Kansas, all with an average age of 40 for new entrants. The remaining schools on the list saw average ages of either 38 or 39.

On the opposite end of the spectrum were programs at Emporia State University in Kansas, University of Texas–Tyler and the Cleveland State University Monte Ahuja College of Business, where new entrants during the 2015-2016 school year were 27 on average.

Below is a list of the 14 online MBA programs, including ties, with the highest average age of new entrants from July 2015 to June 2016. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be ranked, were not considered for this report.

