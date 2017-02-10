10 Top Hotels You Can Book for $150 a Night (or Less)

For many budget-minded travelers, securing a reasonably priced hotel is the most important part of the vacation-planning process. But finding a place to stay that’s both affordable and high-caliber can be a challenge. That’s why U.S. News rounded up 10 top properties featured on the 2017 Best Hotels rankings that offer stellar service and amenities for less than $150 a night. Whether you’re headed to the beaches of Mexico or the Caribbean, exploring Canada or traveling around the U.S., you won’t have to sacrifice quality for a low price at these 10 properties.

The Warwick Hotel Rittenhouse Square

Philadelphia

Located one block away from Rittenhouse Square, this hotel offers guests easy access to shopping, dining and public transportation in the heart of Philadelphia. Recent travelers commend the accommodations in particular for their comfy beds and modern, Philadelphia-themed decor. When you’re not exploring the City of Brotherly Love’s dining scene, heed the advice of recent lodgers and enjoy a meal at the on-site restaurant, Prime Rib. Nightly rates at The Warwick Rittenhouse Square cost around $140, on average.

Atlanta Evergreen Marriott Conference Resort

Stone Mountain, Georgia

This Marriott outpost sits about 30 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta, making it the ideal place for those who love the great outdoors, according to recent guests. Located within Stone Mountain Park, which features attractions such as gondola rides and seasonal snow tubing, the resort offers hiking and biking trails, as well as two golf courses and two pools. Business travelers are also consistently impressed by the property’s nearly 65,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Travelers can secure a room at the Atlanta Evergreen Marriott Conference Center for about $140 a night, on average.

Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Stateline, Nevada

Straddling the Nevada-California state line, this hotel provides a convenient home base for a Lake Tahoe vacation. The property sits next to the Heavenly Mountain Resort’s gondola, which is perfect for accessing the slopes in the winter and is within walking distance of lakeside marinas. Back at the property, travelers can hit the 24-hour casino, which features table games and more than 1,300 slot machines. Recent guests praise the abundance of dining options at the resort, ranging from a steakhouse to an international buffet. The hotel’s price point wins over travelers, too. You can book a standard room for around $90 to $110, on average.

Renaissance New Orleans Pere Marquette Hotel French Quarter Area Hotel

New Orleans

This Big Easy hotel wows guests with superior customer service and views of the French Quarter. Recent visitors praise the friendly staff as well as the spacious accommodations. Travelers also appreciate the hotel’s ideal location, two blocks from Bourbon Street, describing the property as close enough to nightly entertainment without being too noisy. Plus, the property underwent renovations in 2016, adding a new oyster bar and tap room on-site. On average, a stay at this hotel costs about $130.

Niagara Falls Marriott on the Falls

Niagara Falls, Ontario

Remarkable views of Niagara Falls draw guests to this Ontario hotel. For the best vantage points, travelers suggest booking an east-facing room overlooking the natural wonder. Additionally, you can book rooms with whirlpool tubs and fireplaces to enhance your stay. After exploring the falls and surrounding attractions, unwind with a dip in the indoor pool or dine at one of two popular on-site restaurants. You can secure a standard room here for around $80 to $130 a night, on average.

L’Hotel Quebec

Quebec City

Families staying at the L’Hotel Quebec may find they have little need to leave the property thanks to its abundant amenities. The hotel features an indoor tropical garden that includes a seven-story playground, a pool and splash area, a playroom and an arcade. While children are busy having fun, parents can relax in the sauna and whirlpool or indulge in treatments at the full-service spa. Plus, the hotel’s 204 guest rooms were recently updated and include amenities such as minifridges, fireplaces and furnished terraces. If you do decide to venture out, the hotel is less than a mile north of the Aquarium du Québec and about 5 miles southwest from Old Quebec. You can book a standard room here for about $90 to $100, on average.

Camino Real Acapulco Diamante

Acapulco, Mexico

Located about 6 miles southeast of the popular Playa Condesa in central Acapulco, the Camino Real Acapulco Diamante is ideal for travelers in search of seclusion. Lodgers can splash around at one of the property’s three pools (including one especially for children) or relax on a small stretch of private beach. Accommodations, ranging from standard rooms to two-story presidential suites, are outfitted with marble floors, balconies and, in select rooms, hydromassage tubs. When it’s time to dine, the property features two restaurants that serve seafood specialties. You can reserve a standard room here for around $100 to $140 per night, on average.

Galeria Plaza Reforma

Mexico City

Recent travelers say the best thing about the Galeria Plaza Reforma is its enviable location: The hotel sits near some of Mexico City’s major attractions, including El Angel de la Independencia and Bosque de Chapultepec. The property also provides easy access to the city’s extensive public transportation system, as well as a multitude of shops and restaurants. On-site, travelers can take in the views while relaxing at the rooftop pool or retreat to their spacious digs, which are equipped with complimentary Wi-Fi access, minibars and walk-in showers. Nightly rates average between $70 and $90.

Grand Lucayan

Freeport, Bahamas

This Bahamian resort charms guests with its art deco style, immaculate grounds and long list of on-site activities. Travelers can spend the day on the championship golf course, at the spa and salon or on the beach. The property also features a variety of dining options that range from Bahamian cuisine to Italian fare. Guests are also quick to compliment the accommodations, describing them as clean and comfortable. You’ll find the Grand Lucayan across the street from the Port Lucaya Marketplace. You can secure a standard room here for around $115 to $140 a night, on average.

Floris Suite Hotel

Curacao

The adults-only Floris Suite Hotel provides a homey setting near Piscadera Bay. The property’s all-suite accommodations feature modern decor along with balconies, spacious living areas and kitchens or kitchenettes. Guests also have access to a beach club (for a fee), as well as a pool bar and an evening lounge. The on-site restaurant, Sjalotte, is highly recommended by previous guests for its open-concept kitchen, international menu and extensive wine list. If you’re interested in exploring nearby Willemstad, the hotel provides a free shuttle. On average, a stay at this hotel costs $60 to $90 per night.

