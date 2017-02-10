10 Things You Don’t Know About Refugees in the U.S.

1. The United States’ resettlement program is the largest in the world, according to the United Nations refugee agency. Since 1975, the country has welcomed more than 3 million refugees. In fiscal year 2016, 84,955 refugees resettled in the U.S.

2. An October 2016 poll by the Pew Research Center found 54 percent of Americans believed the U.S. did not have a responsibility to accept refugees from Syria. Previous polls in 1958, 1979 and 1980 found most Americans opposed admitting refugees.

3. On a similar note, a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found more Americans support President Donald Trump’s recent travel ban than disapprove of it. The January poll found 49 percent of Americans agreed with the order, which temporarily suspends the refugee program and bans nationals from seven countries from entering the U.S., and 41 percent disagreed. Respondents were largely split down partisan lines.

4. The U.S. Unaccompanied Refugee Minors Program is the only formal program in the world that is specifically designed to bring unaccompanied refugee children into a unique domestic foster care system. Since its founding after the Vietnam War, the program has accepted about 13,000 minors.

5. The U.S. only had one Syrian orphan from the current crisis as of December 2016.

6. Contrary to what many assume, since 9/11, only three resettled refugees have been arrested for planning terrorist activities.

7. In fiscal 2016, the highest number of refugees from any country came from the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to an analysis by the Pew Research Center. The Congo accounted for 16,370 refugees followed by Syria, Myanmar, Iraq and Somalia.

8. Muslims made up nearly half, or 46 percent, of refugee admissions in fiscal year 2016, according to Pew. Christians, on the other hand, accounted for 44 percent of refugees admitted.

9. California has received the most Syrian refugees since the start of the conflict in 2011, welcoming 2,132. Michigan, Texas and Pennsylvania received the next highest numbers, according to the federal government.

10. Six states, including Wyoming, Mississippi, Hawaii, Delaware, Alaska and Alabama, have received no Syrian refugees since the start of the conflict in 2011.

More from U.S. News

Syrian Refugees in the U.S. Maintain Hope After Trump’s Win

Countries Hosting the Highest Proportion of Syrian Refugees

5 Refugee Crises You Don’t Know About, but Should

10 Things You Don’t Know About Refugees in the U.S. originally appeared on usnews.com