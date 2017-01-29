World Cup-Women’s Super G Results

|Sunday
|At Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy
1. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 1 minutes, 19.81 seconds.
2. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 1:20.12.
3. Anna Veith, Austria, 1:20.51.
4. Mikaela Shiffrin, United States, 1:20.54.
5. Viktoria Rebensburg, Germany, 1:20.62.
6. Stephanie Venier, Austria, 1:20.71.
7. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 1:20.79.
8. Elena Curtoni, Italy, 1:20.99.
9. Kajsa Kling, Sweden, 1:21.04.
10. Laurenne Ross, United States, 1:21.13.
11. Tessa Worley, France, 1:21.23.
12. Lindsey Vonn, United States, 1:21.24.
13. Mirjam Puchner, Austria, 1:21.30.
14. Nicole Schmidhofer, Austria, 1:21.32.
15. Ricarda Haaser, Austria, 1:21.35.
15. Federica Brignone, Italy, 1:21.35.
17. Verena Stuffer, Italy, 1:21.37.
18. Johanna Schnarf, Italy, 1:21.54.
19. Tamara Tippler, Austria, 1:21.55.
20. Tiffany Gauthier, France, 1:21.60.
1. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 300 points.
2. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 256.
3. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 190.
4. Stephanie Venier, Austria, 165.
5. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 140.
6. Elena Curtoni, Italy, 139.
7. Nicole Schmidhofer, Austria, 126.
8. Tessa Worley, France, 114.
9. Kajsa Kling, Sweden, 111.
10. Viktoria Rebensburg, Germany, 85.
1. Mikaela Shiffrin, United States, 1103.
2. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 1023.
3. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 789.
4. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 785.
5. Tessa Worley, France, 712.
6. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 590.
7. Wendy Holdener, Switzerland, 523.
8. Viktoria Rebensburg, Germany, 443.
9. Nina Loeseth, Norway, 439.
10. Veronika Velez Zuzulova, Slovakia, 435.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments