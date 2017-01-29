1:52 am, January 30, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday for the Interstate 95 corridor, including D.C. and Southern Maryland.

Latest News

Home » Latest News » World Cup-Women's Super G Results

World Cup-Women’s Super G Results

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 1:50 pm 01/29/2017 01:50pm
Share
Sunday
At Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy

1. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 1 minutes, 19.81 seconds.

2. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 1:20.12.

3. Anna Veith, Austria, 1:20.51.

4. Mikaela Shiffrin, United States, 1:20.54.

5. Viktoria Rebensburg, Germany, 1:20.62.

6. Stephanie Venier, Austria, 1:20.71.

7. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 1:20.79.

8. Elena Curtoni, Italy, 1:20.99.

9. Kajsa Kling, Sweden, 1:21.04.

10. Laurenne Ross, United States, 1:21.13.

11. Tessa Worley, France, 1:21.23.

12. Lindsey Vonn, United States, 1:21.24.

13. Mirjam Puchner, Austria, 1:21.30.

14. Nicole Schmidhofer, Austria, 1:21.32.

15. Ricarda Haaser, Austria, 1:21.35.

15. Federica Brignone, Italy, 1:21.35.

17. Verena Stuffer, Italy, 1:21.37.

18. Johanna Schnarf, Italy, 1:21.54.

19. Tamara Tippler, Austria, 1:21.55.

20. Tiffany Gauthier, France, 1:21.60.

Super G Standings

1. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 300 points.

2. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 256.

3. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 190.

4. Stephanie Venier, Austria, 165.

5. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 140.

6. Elena Curtoni, Italy, 139.

7. Nicole Schmidhofer, Austria, 126.

8. Tessa Worley, France, 114.

9. Kajsa Kling, Sweden, 111.

10. Viktoria Rebensburg, Germany, 85.

Overall Stan dinsg

1. Mikaela Shiffrin, United States, 1103.

2. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 1023.

3. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 789.

4. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 785.

5. Tessa Worley, France, 712.

6. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 590.

7. Wendy Holdener, Switzerland, 523.

8. Viktoria Rebensburg, Germany, 443.

9. Nina Loeseth, Norway, 439.

10. Veronika Velez Zuzulova, Slovakia, 435.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » World Cup-Women's Super G Results
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News