World Cup Women’s GS Results

|Tuesday
|At San Vigilio Di Marebbe, Italy
1. Federica Brignone, Italy, 2 minutes, 10.05 seconds.
2. Tessa Worley, France, 2:10.60.
3. Marta Bassino, Italy, 2:10.62.
4. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 2:10.81.
5. Mikaela Shiffrin, United States, 2:11.14.
6. Sara Hector, Sweden, 2:11.16.
7. Bernadette Schild, Austria, 2:11.24.
8. Irene Curtoni, Italy, 2:11.55.
9. Camille Rast, Switzerland, 2:11.81.
10. Viktoria Rebensburg, Germany, 2:11.84.
11. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 2:11.89.
12. Katharina Truppe, Austria, 2:11.97.
13. Simone Wild, Switzerland, 2:12.05.
14. Manuela Moelgg, Italy, 2:12.06.
15. Meta Hrovat, Slovakia, 2:12.19.
16. Melanie Meillard, Switzerland, 2:12.24.
17. Ragnhild Mowinckel, Norway, 2:12.27.
18. Nina Loeseth, Norway, 2:12.29.
19. Frida Hansdotter, Sweden, 2:12.43.
20. Francesca Marsaglia, Italy, 2:12.48.
|Giant Slalom Cup Standings
1. Tessa Worley, France, 500 points.
2. Mikaela Shiffrin, United States, 415.
3. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 310.
4. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 265.
5. Marta Bassino, Italy, 205.
6. Ana Drev, Slovenia, 174.
7. Manuela Moelgg, Italy, 168.
8. Viktoria Rebensburg, Germany, 161.
9. Ragnchild Mowinckel, Norway, 148.
10. Stephanie Brunner, Austria, 143.
|Overall World Cup Standings
1. Mikaela Shiffrin, United States, 1008.
2. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 873.
3. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 625.
4. Tessa Worley, France, 608.
5. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 605.
6. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 536.
7. Wendy Holdener, Switzerland, 515.
8. Veronika Velez Zuzulova, Slovakia, 435.
9. Nina Loeseth, Norway, 426.
10. Petra Vlhova, Slovakia, 384.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments