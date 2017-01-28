3:29 am, January 29, 2017
Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

World Cup-Women’s Downhill Results

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 3:26 pm 01/28/2017 03:26pm
Saturday
At Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy

1. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 1:37.08.

2. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 1:37.13.

3. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 1:37.55.

4. Viktoria Rebensburg, Germany, 1:38.61.

5. Nicole Schmidhofer, Austria, 1:37.85.

6. Verena Stuffer, Italy, 1:37.86.

7. Johanna Schnarf, Italy, 1:38.00.

8. Kajsa Kling, Sweden, 1:38.04.

9. Tamara Tippler, Austria, 1:38.08.

10. Breezy Johnson, United States, 1:38.26.

11. Stacey Cook, United States, 1:38.35.

12. Federica Brignone, Italy, 1:38.36.

12. Stephanie Venier, Austria, 1:38.36.

14. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 1:38.41.

15. Ragnhild Mowinckel, Norway, 1:38.42.

16. Elena Fanchini, Italy, 1:38.50.

17. Jacqueline Wiles, United States, 1:38.56.

18. Alice McKennis, United States, 1:38.58.

19. Fabienne Suter, Switzerland, 1:38.59.

19. Anna Veith, Austria, 1:38.59.

Women’s Downhill Standings

1. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 437 points.

2. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 360.

3. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 300.

4. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 206.

5. Johanna Schnarf, Italy, 183.

6. Viktoria Rebensburg, Germany, 171.

7. Kajsa Kling, Sweden, 157.

8. Nicole Schmidhofer, Austria, 155.

9. Christine Scheyer, Austria, 150.

10. Elena Fanchini, Italy, 126.

Overall World Cup Standings

1. Mikaela Shiffrin, United States, 1053.

2. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 1023.

3. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 709.

4. Tessa Worley, France, 688.

5. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 685.

6. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 554.

7. Wendy Holdener, Switzerland, 523.

8. Nina Loeseth, Norway, 439.

9. Veronika Velez Zuzulova, Slovenia, 435.

10. Viktoria Rebensburg, Germany, 398.

Latest News