World Cup Men’s Slalom Results

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 4:40 pm 01/24/2017 04:40pm
Tuesday
At Schladming, Austria

1. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway, 1 minute, 39.83 seconds.

2. Marcel Hirscher, Austria, 1:39.92.

3. Alexander Khoroshilov, Russia, 1:40.46.

4. Julien Lizeroux, France, 1:41.36.

5. Stefano Gross, Italy, 1:41.37.

6. Manuel Feller, Austria, 1:41.69

7. Naoki Yuasa, Japan, 1:41.81.

8. Alexis Pinturault, France, 1:41.86.

9. Mattias Hargin, Sweden, 1:41.89.

10. Dave Ryding, Britain, 1:42.08.

11. Leif Kristian Haugen, Norway, 1:42.28.

12. Manfred Moelgg, Italy, 1:42.36.

13. Reto Schmidiger, Switzerland, 1:42.69.

14. Stefan Luitz, Germany, 1:42.72.

15. Daniel Yule, Switzerland, 1:42.78.

16. Linus Strasser, Germany, 1:42.81.

17. Sebastian Foss-Solevaag, Norway, 1:42.82.

18. Marco Schwarz, Austria, 1:42.99.

19. Michael Matt, Austria, 1:43.07.

20. Tommaso Sala, Italy, 1:43.08.

Men’s Slalom Standings

1. Marcel Hirscher, Austria, 620 points.

2. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway, 560.

3. Manfred Moelgg, Italy, 380.

4. Felix Neureuther, Germany, 280.

5. Alexander Khoroshilov, Russia, 270.

6. Dave Ryding, Britain, 256.

7. Daniel Yule, Switzerland, 228.

8. Michael Matt, Austria, 207.

9. Stefano Gross, Italy, 196.

10. Alexis Pinturault, France, 171.

Mens Overall World Cup Standings

1. Marcel Hirscher, Austria, 1160.

2. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway, 792.

3. Alexis Pinturault, France, 713.

4. Kjetil Jansrud, Norway, 544.

5. Felix Neureuther, Germany, 485.

6. Manfred Moelgg, Italy, 450.

7. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Norway, 380.

8. Dominik Pairs, Italy, 339.

9. Mathieu Faivre, France, 315.

10. Carlo Janka, Switzerland, 285.

