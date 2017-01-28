World Cup-Men’s Downhill Results

|Saturday
|At Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany
1. Hannes Reichelt, Austria, 1:53.83.
2. Peter Fill, Italy, 1:53.99.
3. Beat Feuz, Switzerland, 1:54.35.
4. Dominik Paris, Italy, 1:54.59.
5. Kjetil Jansrud, Norway, 1:54.64.
6. Bostjan Kline, Slovenia, 1:54.75.
7. Vincent Kriechmayr, Austria, 1:54.82.
8. Adrien Theaux, France, 1:54.87.
9. Brice Roger, France, 1:55.01.
10. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Norway, 1:55.11.
10. Romed Baumann, Austria, 1:55.11.
12. Travis Ganong, United States, 1:55.14.
13. Patrick Kueng, Switzerland, 1:55.23.
14. Matthias Mayer, Austria, 1:55.25.
15. Andreas Sander, Germany, 1:55.27.
16. Mauro Caviezel, Switzerland, 1:55.40.
16. Christian Walder, Austria, 1:55.40.
18. Maxence Muzaton, France, 1:55.44.
18. Max Franz, Austria, 1:55.44.
20. Klaus Kroell, Austria, 1:55.63.
1. Peter Fill, Italy, 279 points.
2. Kjetil Jansrud, Norway, 247.
3. Dominik Paris, Italy, 218.
4. Hannes Reichelt, Austria, 200.
5. Adrien Theaux, France, 170.
6. Travis Ganong, United States, 169.
7. Beat Feuz, Switzerland, 143.
8. Aksel Lund Svindal, Norway, 140.
9. Max Franz, Austria, 131.
10. Erik Guay, Canada, 125.
|Overall World Cup Standings
1. Marcel Hirscher, Austria, 1160.
2. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway, 792.
3. Alexis Pinturault, France, 713.
4. Kjetil Jansrud, Norway, 669.
5. Felix Neureuther, Germany, 485.
6. Manfred Moelgg, Italy, 450.
7. Dominik Paris, Italy, 415.
8. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Norway, 406.
9. Peter Fill, Italy, 382.
10. Hannes Reichelt, Austria, 323.
