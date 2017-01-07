3:22 pm, January 7, 2017
24° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Organizations are closing and delaying Saturday and Sunday activities. See the full list here.

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Women's World Cup Giant…

Women’s World Cup Giant Slalom Results

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 3:18 pm 01/07/2017 03:18pm
Share
By The Associated Press
Saturday
At Maribor, Slovenia

1. Tessa Worley, France, 2 minutes, 16.96 seconds.

2. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 2:17.12.

3. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 2:17.21.

4. Mikaela Shiffrin, United States, 2:17.38.

5. Viktoria Rebensburg, Germany, 2:17.94.

6. Ragnhild Mowinckel, Norway, 2:18.08.

7. Manuela Moelgg, Italy, 2:18.16.

8. Ana Drev, Slovenia, 2:18.25.

9. Marie-Michele Gagnon, Canada, 2:18.30.

10. Coralie Frasse Sombet, France, 2:18.54.

11. Sara Hector, Sweden, 2:18.79.

12. Francesca Marsaglia, Italy, 2:18.87.

13. Nadia Fanchini, Italy, 2:19.26.

14. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 2:19.37.

15. Elena Curtoni, Italy, 2:19.50.

16. Wendy Holdener, Switzerland, 2:19.56.

17. Simone Wild, Switzerland, 2:19.80.

18. Adeline Baud Mugnier, France, 2:19.89.

19. Petra Robnik, Slovenia, 2:20.05.

20. Melanie Meillard, Switzerland, 2:20.06.

Giant Slalom Standings

1. Tessa Worley, France, 500 points.

2. Mikaela Shiffrin, United States, 415.

3. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 310.

4. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 265.

5. Marta Bassino, Italy, 205.

6. Ana Drev, Slovenia, 174.

7. Manuela Moelgg, Italy, 168.

8. Viktoria Rebensburg, Germany, 161.

9. Ragnhild Mowinckel, Norway, 148.

10. Stephanie Brunner, Austria, 143.

Overall Standings

1. Mikaela Shiffrin, United States, 848.

2. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 643.

3. Tessa Worley, France, 563.

4. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 547.

5. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 513.

6. Veronika Velez Zuzulova, Slovakia, 390.

7. Wendy Holdener, Switzerland, 375.

8. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 367.

9. Petra Vlhova, Slovakia, 334.

10. Nina Loeseth, Norway, 301.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Women's World Cup Giant…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News