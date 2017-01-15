Women’s World Cup Downhill Results

|Sunday
|At Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria
1. Christine Scheyer, Austria, 1:21.15.
2. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 1:21.54.
3. Jacqueline Wiles, United States, 1:21.69.
4. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 1:21.70.
5. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 1:21.73.
6. Johanna Schnarf, Italy, 1:22.30.
7. Nicole Schmidhofer, Austria, 1:22.34.
8. Priska Nufer, Switzerland, 1:22.38.
9. Nicol Delago, Italy, 1:22.40.
10. Jasmine Flury, Switzerland, 1:22.47.
11. Elena Fanchini, Italy, 1:22.50.
12. Laurenne Ross, United States, 1:22.58.
13. Lindsey Vonn, United States, 1:22.69.
14. Joana Haehlen, Switzerland, 1:22.75.
15. Corinne Suter, Switzerland, 1:22.81.
16. Breezy Johnson, United States, 1:22.95.
17. Francesca Marsaglia, Italy, 1:23.09.
18. Mirjam Puchner, Austria, 1:23.12.
18. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 1:23.12.
20. Elisabeth Goergl, Austria, 1:23.16.
21. Ragnhild Mowinckel, Norway, 1:23.18.
22. Fabienne Suter, Switzerland, 1:23.20.
23. Tiffany Gauthier, France, 1:23.23.
23. Stephanie Venier, Austria, 1:23.23.
23. Elena Curtoni, Italy, 1:23.23.
26. Kajsa Kling, Sweden, 1:23.26.
27. Tamara Tippler, Austria, 1:23.37.
28. Ramona Siebenhofer, Austria, 1:23.42.
29. Valerie Grenier, Canada, 1:23.51.
29. Stacey Cook, United States, 1:23.51.
34. Alice McKennis, United States, 1:23.75.
38. Leanne Smith, United States, 1:23.93.
|World Cup Downhill Standings
|(After four races)
1. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 345 points.
2. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 180.
3. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 175.
4. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 159.
5. Christine Scheyer, Austria, 150.
6. Johanna Schnarf, Italy, 147.
7. Kajsa Kling, Sweden, 123.
8. Edit Miklos, Hungary, 108.
9. Elena Fanchini, Italy, 104.
10. Cornelia Huetter, Austria, 94.
13. Laurenne Ross, United States, 87.
15. Jacqueline Wiles, United States, 78.
16. Stacey Cook, United States, 76.
19. Breezy Johnson, United States, 69.
24. Mikaela Shiffrin, United States, 33.
30. Alice McKennis, United States, 23.
31. Lindsey Vonn, United States, 20.
|Overall World Cup Standings
|(After 20 events)
1. Mikaela Shffrin, United States, 1008.
2. Lara Gut, Switzerland, 693.
3. Ilka Stuhec, Slovenia, 584.
4. Tessa Worley, Francee, 563.
5. Sofia Goggia, Italy, 560.
6. Wendy Holdener, Switzerland, 515.
7. Tina Weirather, Liechtenstein, 447.
8. Veronika Velez Zuzulova, Slovakia, 435.
9. Nina Loeseth, Norway, 426.
10. Petra Vlhova, Slovakia, 384.
32. Laurenne Ross, United States, 144.
45. Resi Stiegler, United States, 111.
48. Jacqueline Wiles, United States, 104.
55. Breezy Johnson, United States, 85.
60. Stacey Cook, United States, 78.
70. Alice McKennis, United States, 34.
80. Lindsey Vonn, United States, 20.
95. Megan McJames, United States, 11.
