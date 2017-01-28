1:45 pm, January 28, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Serena Williams defeats her sister Venus to win the Australian Open and her 23rd Grand Slam title.

Wins for Kodaira, Nuis, Bloemen at speedskating World Cup

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 1:31 pm 01/28/2017 01:31pm
Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen celebrates after his men's 5000 meters race of the Speed Skating World Cup in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

BERLIN (AP) — Nao Kodaira of Japan won another 500-meter sprint at a speedskating World Cup, her sixth victory of the season on Saturday.

As on Friday, Kodaira was the only one to clock under 38 seconds.

Kjeld Nuis defeated Dutch teammate Kai Verbij by 0.59 to win the men’s 1,000 with a track record 1:08.25.

Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada claimed his first World Cup 5000 victory, beating Peter Michael of New Zealand by 0.81 seconds.

Ireen Wust edged Dutch teammate Marrit Leenstra to win back-to-back 1,500 races following her win in Heerenveen last December. Leenstra took the overall lead from Bergsma, who finished fifth in Berlin.

