Where the Trump Administration Went to College

Trump Team’s Alma Maters

President Donald Trump hasn’t offered many details about his ideas for higher education and student loans.

One thing, however, is clear: Members of the new administration are no strangers to academia, boasting credentials from colleges and universities around the country.

Here’s a look at where Trump and his team got their undergraduate degrees.

Donald Trump

Position: President

Alma mater: University of Pennsylvania

U.S. News rank: 8 (tie), National Universities

Mike Pence

Position: Vice President

Alma mater: Hanover College (IN)

U.S. News rank: 122 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Reince Priebus

Position: White House Chief of Staff

Alma mater: University of Wisconsin–Whitewater

U.S. News rank: 49 (tie), Regional Universities Midwest

Sean Spicer

Position: White House Press Secretary

Alma mater: Connecticut College

U.S. News rank: 50, National Liberal Arts Colleges

Kellyanne Conway

Position: Counselor to the President of the United States

Alma mater: Trinity Washington University (DC)

U.S. News rank: Rank Not Published, Regional Universities North

Jared Kushner

Position: Senior Adviser

Alma mater: Harvard University (MA)

U.S. News rank: 2, National Universities

Rex Tillerson

Position: Secretary of State nominee

Alma mater: University of Texas–Austin

U.S. News rank: 56 (tie), National Universities

Dr. Ben Carson

Position: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development nominee

Alma mater: Yale University (CT)

U.S. News rank: 3 (tie), National Universities

Wilbur Ross

Position: Secretary of Commerce nominee

Alma mater: Yale University (CT)

U.S. News rank: 3 (tie), National Universities

Elaine Chao

Position: Secretary of Transportation nominee

Alma mater: Mount Holyoke College (MA)

U.S. News rank: 36 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Find the College for You

Get more information about how to choose a college and check out the complete rankings of the 2017 Best Colleges to find the school that’s the right fit for you.

For more advice and information on selecting a college, connect with U.S. News Education on Twitter and Facebook.

More from U.S. News

110 College Leaders Sign Letter to President-Elect Donald Trump

5 Possible Student Loan, Higher Ed Impacts of a Trump Presidency

How Counties Where Best Colleges Are Located Voted in the 2016 Presidential Election

Where the Trump Administration Went to College originally appeared on usnews.com

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments