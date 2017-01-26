Where the Trump Administration Went to College

Trump Team’s Alma Maters
President Donald Trump hasn’t offered many details about his ideas for higher education and student loans.
One thing, however, is clear: Members of the new administration are no strangers to academia, boasting credentials from colleges and universities around the country.
Here’s a look at where Trump and his team got their undergraduate degrees.
Donald Trump
Position: President
Alma mater: University of Pennsylvania
U.S. News rank: 8 (tie), National Universities
Mike Pence
Position: Vice President
Alma mater: Hanover College (IN)
U.S. News rank: 122 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges
Reince Priebus
Position: White House Chief of Staff
Alma mater: University of Wisconsin–Whitewater
U.S. News rank: 49 (tie), Regional Universities Midwest
Sean Spicer
Position: White House Press Secretary
Alma mater: Connecticut College
U.S. News rank: 50, National Liberal Arts Colleges
Kellyanne Conway
Position: Counselor to the President of the United States
Alma mater: Trinity Washington University (DC)
U.S. News rank: Rank Not Published, Regional Universities North
Jared Kushner
Position: Senior Adviser
Alma mater: Harvard University (MA)
U.S. News rank: 2, National Universities
Rex Tillerson
Position: Secretary of State nominee
Alma mater: University of Texas–Austin
U.S. News rank: 56 (tie), National Universities
Dr. Ben Carson
Position: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development nominee
Alma mater: Yale University (CT)
U.S. News rank: 3 (tie), National Universities
Wilbur Ross
Position: Secretary of Commerce nominee
Alma mater: Yale University (CT)
U.S. News rank: 3 (tie), National Universities
Elaine Chao
Position: Secretary of Transportation nominee
Alma mater: Mount Holyoke College (MA)
U.S. News rank: 36 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges
Find the College for You
Get more information about how to choose a college and check out the complete rankings of the 2017 Best Colleges to find the school that’s the right fit for you.
For more advice and information on selecting a college, connect with U.S. News Education on Twitter and Facebook.
More from U.S. News
110 College Leaders Sign Letter to President-Elect Donald Trump
5 Possible Student Loan, Higher Ed Impacts of a Trump Presidency
How Counties Where Best Colleges Are Located Voted in the 2016 Presidential Election
Where the Trump Administration Went to College originally appeared on usnews.com
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments