West Ham signs striker Robert Snodgrass for $13 million

LONDON (AP) — West Ham has made forward Robert Snodgrass its second signing of the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old Scot joined for 10.2 million pounds ($13 million) from Premier League rival Sunderland on a contract through June 2020.

Defender Jose Fonte has also signed this month for Slaven Bilic’s West Ham, which is 10th in the standings in its first season at London’s Olympic Stadium.

Snodgrass says “the owners and the manager are trying to build something here and I just can’t wait to get started. I feel this is a club with real ambition, with the new stadium, great players and a manager of his caliber.”

Ahead of the transfer window closing on Tuesday, there is still uncertainty over the future of midfielder Dimitri Payet, who wants to return to Marseille.

