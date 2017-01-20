5:18 pm, January 20, 2017
West Ham signs defender Fonte from Southampton for $10m

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 5:08 pm 01/20/2017 05:08pm
LONDON (AP) — West Ham has signed defender Jose Fonte from Southampton for 8 million pounds (around $10 million).

The 33-year-old Fonte, who won the European Championship last year with Portugal, has joined on a deal through June 2019, with the option of a further year.

Fonte made 288 appearances during seven years at Southampton and was the last remaining member of the side that rose from third tier to the Premier League.

The center back opted to move to east London, in part due to Slaven Bilic being in charge.

Fonte said Bilic “sold me the project and the ambition of the club. I also have part of my family living in London and they are big West Ham fans.”

West Ham is 12th in the league, one place above Southampton.

