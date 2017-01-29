1:46 pm, January 29, 2017
Wellinger edges Austrians for 2nd World Cup win

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 1:04 pm 01/29/2017 01:04pm
Andreas Wellinger from Germany soars through the air during a trial jump at the ski jumping World Cup in Willingen, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. (Arne Dedert/dpa via AP)

WILLINGEN, Germany (AP) — Andreas Wellinger edged Austrian jumpers Stefan Kraft and Manuel Fettner to win his second ski jump World Cup on Sunday.

The 21-year-old German soared 147.5 meters with his first jump and 135.0 with his second, earning 242.3 points to edge Kraft by 0.3 and Fettner by 1.3.

Kraft jumped 148.5 and 135.5 meters, while Fettner jumped 144.5 and 136.0.

Daniel Andre Tande was leading with the day’s longest jump of 149.5 but the Norwegian disappointed with his second and finished fourth, ahead of Poland’s Kamil Stoch.

Wellinger’s previous victory came three years ago in Wisla, Poland. He is the third German winner at Willingen after Sven Hannawald and Severin Freund.

Stoch still leads the standings with 978 points, ahead of Tande on 853 with 12 competitions remaining.

