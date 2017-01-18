Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with OF Brandon Guyer on a two-year contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Designated RHP Zach Neal for assignment. Agreed to terms with INF Trevor Plouffe on a one-year contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with OF Jose Bautista on a one-year contract.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with 1B/OF Joey Terdoslavich on a minor league contract.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed INF John Holland.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed OF Daniel Rockett.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Sold the contract of LHP Jordan Mills to the Washington Nationals.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed C Nate Irving and RHP Michael Tamburino.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Named Kelly Skipper running backs coach.

NEW YORK JETS — Named Dennard Wilson defensive backs coach.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed LB Jeff Knox to a reserve/future contract.

Canadian Football

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with QB Matt Nichols on a multi-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined N.Y. Rangers F Chris Kreider $5,000 for hitting Dallas F Cody Eakin with his helmet.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Returned F Michael Joly and Ahti Oksanen to Greenville (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled D Thomas Schemitsch from Manchester (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Renewed its partnership with Charleston (USL) for the 2017 season.

LA GALAXY — Signed M Jermaine Jones.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Named Ian Fuller and Mark Watson assistant coaches and Marius Rovde goalkeeping coach.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed F Seyi Adekoya and M Henry Wingo.

North American Soccer League

JACKSONVILLE ARMADA — Signed M Jack Blake.

COLLEGE

DELAWARE — Named Mike Barroqueiro women’s soccer coach.

FURMAN — Named Rod Wilson linebackers coach.

IOWA — Announced RB Derrick Mitchell Jr. will transfer.

MEMPHIS — Signed women’s basketball coach Melissa McFerrin to a two-year contract extension through the 2018-19 season.

OREGON — Suspended football strength and conditioning coach Irele Oderinde one month.

POST (CONN.) — Named Matt Burns assistant baseball coach.

