Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with OF Brandon Guyer on a two-year contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Designated RHP Zach Neal for assignment. Agreed to terms with INF Trevor Plouffe on a one-year contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with OF Jose Bautista on a one-year contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with 1B/OF Joey Terdoslavich on a minor league contract.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed INF John Holland.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed OF Daniel Rockett.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Sold the contract of LHP Jordan Mills to the Washington Nationals.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed C Nate Irving and RHP Michael Tamburino.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Named Kelly Skipper running backs coach.
NEW YORK JETS — Named Dennard Wilson defensive backs coach.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed LB Jeff Knox to a reserve/future contract.
Canadian Football
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with QB Matt Nichols on a multi-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Fined N.Y. Rangers F Chris Kreider $5,000 for hitting Dallas F Cody Eakin with his helmet.
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Returned F Michael Joly and Ahti Oksanen to Greenville (ECHL).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled D Thomas Schemitsch from Manchester (ECHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Renewed its partnership with Charleston (USL) for the 2017 season.
LA GALAXY — Signed M Jermaine Jones.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Named Ian Fuller and Mark Watson assistant coaches and Marius Rovde goalkeeping coach.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed F Seyi Adekoya and M Henry Wingo.
|North American Soccer League
JACKSONVILLE ARMADA — Signed M Jack Blake.
DELAWARE — Named Mike Barroqueiro women’s soccer coach.
FURMAN — Named Rod Wilson linebackers coach.
IOWA — Announced RB Derrick Mitchell Jr. will transfer.
MEMPHIS — Signed women’s basketball coach Melissa McFerrin to a two-year contract extension through the 2018-19 season.
OREGON — Suspended football strength and conditioning coach Irele Oderinde one month.
POST (CONN.) — Named Matt Burns assistant baseball coach.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments