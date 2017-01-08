4:53 am, January 8, 2017
17° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Organizations are closing and delaying Sunday activities. See the full list here.

Latest News

Home » Latest News » US skier Mikaela Shiffrin…

US skier Mikaela Shiffrin leads WCup slalom after 1st run

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 4:43 am 01/08/2017 04:43am
Share

MARIBOR, Slovenia (AP) — Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin led a women’s World Cup slalom after the opening leg Sunday, five days after the American had failed to a finish a slalom run for the first time in four years.

Shiffrin built a 0.17-second lead over Wendy Holdener of Switzerland, with Frida Hansdotter of Sweden 0.38 back in third.

Veronika Velez Zuzulova, who won Tuesday’s race in Zagreb where Shiffrin went out, led by 0.08 seconds at the second split time before the Slovak straddled a gate and did not finish.

In one of her rare slalom starts, defending overall champion Lara Gut finished 4.27 behind Shiffrin and failed to qualify for the second run. The Swiss skier was preparing for a combined event next week, which includes a slalom run.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » US skier Mikaela Shiffrin…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News