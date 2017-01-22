US Figure Skating Championships Resutls

|Sunday
|Kansas City, Mo.
|Men
(Short Program, Free Skate and Total Score)
1. Nathan Chen, Salt Lake Figure Skating, 106.39, 212.08, 318.47.
2. Vincent Zhou, SC of San Francisco, 87.85, 175.18, 263.03.
3. Jason Brown, Skokie Valley SC, 79.23, 175.00, 254.23.
4. Grant Hochstein, SC of New York, 79.10, 169.21, 248.31.
5. Ross Miner, SC of Boston, 88.67, 151.67, 240.34.
6. Alexander Johnson, Braemar-City of Lakes FSC, 75.19 5, 158.20, 233.39.
7. Timothy Dolensky, Atlanta FSC, 78.86, 149.90, 228.76.
8. Sean Rabbitt, Glacier Falls FSC, 1 73.41 7, 154.61, 228.02.
9. Max Aaron, Broadmoor SC, 72.54, 155.26, 227.80.
10. Jordan Moeller, Northern Ice SC, 76.24, 149.61, 225.85.
11. Andrew Torgashev, Panthers FSC, 77.82, 147.53, 225.35.
12. Kevin Shum, SC of Boston, 71.77, 133.92, 205.69.
13. Emmanuel Savary, University of Delaware FSC, 73.75, 126.98, 200.73.
14. Scott Dyer, All Year FSC, 69.90, 129.57, 199.47.
15. Tomoki Hiwatashi, DuPage FSC, 71.79, 124.30, 196.09.
16. Daniel Kulenkamp, Sun Valley FSC, 65.08, 128.66, 193.74.
17. Shotaro Omori, Los Angeles FSC, 58.81 13, 132.72, 191.53.
18. Oleksiy Melnyk, Washington FSC, 59.86, 124.45, 184.31.
19. Dennis Phan, Birmingham FSC, 60.78, 120.36, 181.14.
20. Jimmy Ma, SC of New York, 70.41, 110.66, 181.07.
21. Sebastien Payannet, Rocky Mountain FSC, 57.07, 113.49, 170.56.
