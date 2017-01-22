8:21 pm, January 22, 2017
50° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Breaking News

Home » Breaking News » US Figure Skating Championships Resutls

US Figure Skating Championships Resutls

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 7:47 pm 01/22/2017 07:47pm
Share
Sunday
Kansas City, Mo.
Men

(Short Program, Free Skate and Total Score)

1. Nathan Chen, Salt Lake Figure Skating, 106.39, 212.08, 318.47.

2. Vincent Zhou, SC of San Francisco, 87.85, 175.18, 263.03.

3. Jason Brown, Skokie Valley SC, 79.23, 175.00, 254.23.

4. Grant Hochstein, SC of New York, 79.10, 169.21, 248.31.

5. Ross Miner, SC of Boston, 88.67, 151.67, 240.34.

6. Alexander Johnson, Braemar-City of Lakes FSC, 75.19 5, 158.20, 233.39.

7. Timothy Dolensky, Atlanta FSC, 78.86, 149.90, 228.76.

8. Sean Rabbitt, Glacier Falls FSC, 1 73.41 7, 154.61, 228.02.

9. Max Aaron, Broadmoor SC, 72.54, 155.26, 227.80.

10. Jordan Moeller, Northern Ice SC, 76.24, 149.61, 225.85.

11. Andrew Torgashev, Panthers FSC, 77.82, 147.53, 225.35.

12. Kevin Shum, SC of Boston, 71.77, 133.92, 205.69.

13. Emmanuel Savary, University of Delaware FSC, 73.75, 126.98, 200.73.

14. Scott Dyer, All Year FSC, 69.90, 129.57, 199.47.

15. Tomoki Hiwatashi, DuPage FSC, 71.79, 124.30, 196.09.

16. Daniel Kulenkamp, Sun Valley FSC, 65.08, 128.66, 193.74.

17. Shotaro Omori, Los Angeles FSC, 58.81 13, 132.72, 191.53.

18. Oleksiy Melnyk, Washington FSC, 59.86, 124.45, 184.31.

19. Dennis Phan, Birmingham FSC, 60.78, 120.36, 181.14.

20. Jimmy Ma, SC of New York, 70.41, 110.66, 181.07.

21. Sebastien Payannet, Rocky Mountain FSC, 57.07, 113.49, 170.56.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Breaking News
Home » Breaking News » US Figure Skating Championships Resutls
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

Breaking News