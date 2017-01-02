12:10 pm, January 2, 2017
Tornadoes, storms threaten parts of the South

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 12:05 pm 01/02/2017 12:05pm
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Forecasters have issued a tornado watch for most of Louisiana as severe weather is expected to bring a variety of threats to a large part of the Deep South today.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says portions of Louisiana, Mississippi and south Alabama are the areas of greatest concern for damaging storms.

The Storm Prediction Center says that 6.9 million people in large parts Louisiana, Mississippi and south Alabama are at the highest risk of storms today. The area includes several large cities such as New Orleans; Jackson, Mississippi; and Mobile, Alabama.

In Texas, heavy rain has been falling in the Houston area, and forecasters issued a severe thunderstorm warning. Flights in Houston were grounded for a time, resulting in delays throughout the morning.

Heavy rain also fell early today in other parts of Texas. Some areas in Central Texas received more than an inch of rainfall.

