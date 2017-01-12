Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with LHP Adam Wilk on a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Matt Adams on a one-year contract.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed INF Jordan Edgerton.

LINCOLN SALTODGS — Signed RHP JR Bunda.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Named Billy Horn pitching coach.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Sold the contract of OF Michael J. O’Neill to Detroit (AL).

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Acquired C Brendan Slattery from Sioux City (AA) for a player to be named.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named Greg Roman senior offensive assistant and tight ends coach. Promoted tight ends coach Richard Angulo to assistant offensive line coach.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Brandon Chubb to a reserve/future contract.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Named Sean McVay coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Laurent Dauphin and Brendan Perlini from Tucson (AHL). Named John Knebel executive vice president of corporate partnerships and premium seating.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Alexandre Carrier from Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled D Scott Mayfield from Bridgeport (AHL). Placed D Travis Hamonic on the injured reserve list.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Pavel Buchnevich from Hartford (AHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Released G Drew Fielding.

USA Hockey

USAH — Announced the retirement of executive director Dave Ogrean, effective in August.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed F Victor Arboleda, D Rennico Clarke and G Kendall McIntosh. Re-signed F Jack Barmby.

COLLEGE

DELAWARE — Named Sara Matthews women’s volleyball coach.

IOWA — Announced wide receivers coach Bobby Kennedy and running backs/special teams coach Chris White will be leaving the program.

KANSAS — Named Doug Meacham offensive coordinator.

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN — Named Josh Lawson linebackers coach.

TEXAS — Suspended men’s sophomore basketball G Tevin Mack indefinitely for an unspecified violation of team rules.

WEST TEXAS A&M — J.T. Haddan assistant head coach and defensive line coach, Miles Kochevar defensive coordinator and defensive backs, Ryan McDonough offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Michael Collins special teams coordinator, Chris Pauling defensive graduate assistant, Dan McDonald and Deontrae Cooper offensive graduate assistants, and Patric Youngman defensive graduate assistant.

