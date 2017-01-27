9:12 pm, January 27, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Thorns' midfielder Henry will…

Thorns’ midfielder Henry will play on loan for PSG women

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 8:45 pm 01/27/2017 08:45pm
Share

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League have loaned French midfielder Amandine Henry to Paris Saint-Germain.

Henry, who also plays for the French national team, will return to the Thorns during the NWSL regular season, the team announced Friday.

Henry joined the Thorns during the season last year and played in nine matches, eight starts. She previously played nine seasons for Lyon in France.

Henry also played in the Olympic Games for France last year, starting all four matches.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Thorns' midfielder Henry will…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News