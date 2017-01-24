The Economist Group: ‘The U.S. is No Longer a Full Democracy’

For the first time in its history, the research and analysis division of The Economist Group, the sister company to the The Economist newspaper, has listed the U.S. as a “flawed democracy” in its annual Democracy Index.

The Economist Intelligence Unit downgraded the U.S. from a “full democracy” to a “flawed democracy,” due to the “further erosion of trust in government and elected officials there,” according to the group’s website. Joan Hoey, editor of the report, told EurActiv.com that the lower ranking wasn’t a direct result of Trump. “On the contrary, the election of Mr. Trump as U.S. president was in large part a consequence of the longstanding problems of democracy in the U.S.” she said.

The 2016 Democracy Index report, called “Revenge of the “deplorables,” looks at “the deep roots of today’s crisis of democracy in the developed world,” and explores how the state of democracy in every region. According to the Index, democracy had a tough year in 2016, with no global region having an improvement in its average score and almost twice as many countries, 72, declining in score. Eastern Europe experienced the most severe backward movement.

Of the 167 countries scored, Norway took the top spot, while North Korea remains rooted to the bottom of the table.

The Index looks at “60 indicators across five broad categories: electoral process and pluralism, functioning of government, political participation, democratic political culture and civil liberties,” according to the Economist.

A British company, The Economist Group aims to help businesses, financial firms and governments grasp how the world is changing, as well as the risks and opportunities that change provides.

