4:37 pm, January 26, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

Latest News

Home » Latest News » The Economist Group: 'The…

The Economist Group: ‘The U.S. is No Longer a Full Democracy’

By U.S. News & World Report | @usnews January 24, 2017 7:00 pm 01/24/2017 07:00pm
Share

For the first time in its history, the research and analysis division of The Economist Group, the sister company to the The Economist newspaper, has listed the U.S. as a “flawed democracy” in its annual Democracy Index.

The Economist Intelligence Unit downgraded the U.S. from a “full democracy” to a “flawed democracy,” due to the “further erosion of trust in government and elected officials there,” according to the group’s website. Joan Hoey, editor of the report, told EurActiv.com that the lower ranking wasn’t a direct result of Trump. “On the contrary, the election of Mr. Trump as U.S. president was in large part a consequence of the longstanding problems of democracy in the U.S.” she said.

The 2016 Democracy Index report, called “Revenge of the “deplorables,” looks at “the deep roots of today’s crisis of democracy in the developed world,” and explores how the state of democracy in every region. According to the Index, democracy had a tough year in 2016, with no global region having an improvement in its average score and almost twice as many countries, 72, declining in score. Eastern Europe experienced the most severe backward movement.

Of the 167 countries scored, Norway took the top spot, while North Korea remains rooted to the bottom of the table.

The Index looks at “60 indicators across five broad categories: electoral process and pluralism, functioning of government, political participation, democratic political culture and civil liberties,” according to the Economist.

A British company, The Economist Group aims to help businesses, financial firms and governments grasp how the world is changing, as well as the risks and opportunities that change provides.

More from U.S. News

Brazil’s Controversial Congressman Jair Bolsonaro Eyes the Presidency

Australia’s Foreign Minister Julie Bishop: The Case for Globalization Needs to be Remade

These Are the Countries Donald Trump Tweets About Most Often

The Economist Group: ‘The U.S. is No Longer a Full Democracy’ originally appeared on usnews.com

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » The Economist Group: 'The…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News