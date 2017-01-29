6 Best Valentine’s Day flower delivery services

The tradition of exchanging flowers on Valentine’s Day dates back to the 18th century, when floral arrangements were used to convey nonverbal messages. Today, the flower has become one of the most iconic gifts of the holiday. In 2016, the National Retail Federation anticipated that Americans would spend $1.9 billion on Valentine’s Day flowers.

If you’re planning on partaking in the time-honored tradition of sending Valentine’s Day flowers to your sweetheart, we recommend getting your orders in as early as possible. As Valentine’s Day draws near, the price of flowers will continue to climb. Schedule your Valentine’s Day delivery now to beat the price hike and take advantage of early bird discounts of as much as 30 percent off.

You can get fresh, beautiful blossoms delivered to your honey’s door with the help of these six excellent Valentine’s Day delivery services. Prices are valid as of Jan. 26, 2017.

FTD. This company has a florist network that stretches across the country and 150 international locations. Thanks to its wide web, FTD can enlist the aid of local FTD florists to deliver many Valentine’s Day orders by hand. In honor of the holiday, FTD has released a collection of Valentine’s Day bouquets, chocolate treats and other goodies. The collection includes a number of arrangements and gifts for less than $49.99.

Cost for one dozen roses: $39.99 plus delivery.

1-800-Flowers. Like FTD, 1-800-Flowers works with local artisan florists and flower growers all over the globe. The company’s Valentine’s Day line includes roses, exotic flowers and arrangements paired with chocolates and stuffed animals. For shoppers who are able to get their Valentine’s Day orders in before the end of January, 1-800-Flowers is offering a 25 percent discount.

Cost for one dozen roses: $44.99 plus delivery.

ProFlowers. Committed to fair labor practices, ProFlowers delivers hand-picked “fair trade” flowers from farms in South America. In addition to fresh-from-the-field flowers, ProFlowers is offering chocolate-covered strawberries, desserts and gourmet treats to celebrate the holiday. Take note: Unlike fellow flower giants FTD and 1-800-Flowers, ProFlowers ships out blooms in gift boxes for shoppers to assemble at home, rather than delivering arrangements by hand.

Cost for one dozen roses: $39.98 plus delivery.

TheBouqs Co. This company partners with eco-friendly farms around the world and local artisan florists to deliver “farm-to-table” flowers. The florist startup aims to sell elegant, minimalist arrangements with the option of adding a signature vase. The company delivers flowers at a maximum of four days after being cut, unlike the up to 14-day window many florists use. Their Valentine’s Day collection includes blooms from farms in California, Ecuador, Colombia and beyond. Free shipping is available on Monday through Friday on most orders.

Cost for one dozen roses: $50 with free weekday delivery.

Farmgirl Flowers. Every bouquet from Farmgirl Flowers is designed by an experienced florist using blossoms from ethically responsible farms. Bouquets are packaged in the company’s signature wrapping: burlap coffee bags from local roasters. To cut down on waste, the company typically only features one daily bouquet, assembled with the morning’s freshest blossoms. Farmgirl flowers makes an exception in honor of Valentine’s Day, however, offering an additional, limited-time bouquet with red, pink and peach roses for delivery between Feb. 6 and Feb. 17.

Cost for one dozen roses: $85 with delivery included.

BloomThat. From its roots as a local San Francisco startup, BloomThat only recently started offering delivery nationwide. For Valentine’s Day, the company is offering a select, carefully curated collection of colorful bouquets and pretty succulents. To reward shoppers who order before Feb. 5, the company is taking 10 percent off purchases of $50 or more and 15 percent off purchases of $75 or more. The offer is valid for bouquets and gifts scheduled for delivery from Feb. 6 through Feb. 17.

Cost for one dozen roses: Their lowest-priced Valentine’s Day bouquet is $39 plus shipping.

