The 25 Highest-Paying Jobs That Don’t Require a College Degree

You don’t need a four-year degree to score these jobs.

A traditional four-year college degree is not the only route to a high-paying career. Among U.S. News’ list of the 100 Best Jobs, these 25 offered the highest pay without necessitating a bachelor’s degree. An important note: Most of these jobs do require some form of postsecondary training, be it on-the-job experience, course work at a technical college or other credentialing and licensure.

25. Brickmason and Blockmason

Average Salary: $51,750

Median Salary: $47,950

Expected Job Openings: 14,500

These workers use bricks and other materials to construct or repair walls and various structures. Brickmasons and blockmasons may gain skills through on-the-job training, technical college programs and apprenticeships.

Learn more about the salaries of brickmasons and blockmasons.

24. Paralegal

Average salary: $52,390

Median Salary: $48,810

Expected Job Openings: 21,200

These legal workers assist lawyers in drafting motions, summarizing reports and performing other specialized tasks.

Learn more about the salaries of paralegals.

23. Hearing Aid Specialist

Average salary: $52,850

Median Salary: $49,600

Expected Job Openings: 1,600

These professionals specialize in selecting, fitting and maintaining hearing-loss devices.

Learn more about the salaries of hearing aid specialists.

22. Wind Turbine Technician

Average salary: $53,030

Median Salary: $51,050

Expected Job Openings: 4,800

These workers adjust, diagnose, inspect or repair wind turbines. Training may take place on the job or through a technical program.

Learn more about the salaries of wind turbine technicians.

21. Structural Iron and Steelworker

Average salary: $54,750

Median Salary: $50,490

Expected Job Openings: 2,700

These employees install iron and steel structures, gaining experience through apprenticeships and on-the-job training.

Learn more about the salaries of structural iron and steelworkers.

20. Plumber

Average salary: $55,100

Median Salary: $50,620

Expected Job Openings: 49,100

Plumbers assemble, install and repair pipes and pipe systems.

Learn more about the salaries of plumbers.

19. Physical Therapist Assistant

Average salary: $55,250

Median Salary: $55,170

Expected Job Openings: 31,900

PTAs work with physical therapists to help patients regain movement and mobility after an injury or illness.

Learn more about the salaries of physical therapist assistants.

18. Executive Assistant

Average Salary: $55,460

Median Salary: $53,370

Expected Job Openings: -44,600

Executive assistants help the higher-ups manage their time, schedules and paperwork. These pros may coordinate meetings, analyze documents or oversee clerical workers.

Learn more about the salaries of executive assistants.

17. Electrician

Average Salary: $55,590

Median Salary: $51,880

Expected Job Openings: 85,900

Electricians install and repair electrical power and other systems in business, factories and homes. Training happens on the job or at a technical school, with many states requiring licensure.

Learn more about the salaries of electricians.

16. Cardiovascular Technologist

Average salary: $56,100

Median Salary: $54,880

Expected Job Openings: 11,500

Cardiovascular technologists conduct tests on patients to help diagnose heart-related conditions.

Learn more about the salaries of cardiovascular technologists.

15. Occupational Therapy Assistant

Average salary: $58,340

Median Salary: $57,870

Expected Job Openings: 14,100

OTAs specialize in working with occupational therapists to help patients relearn daily tasks after an injury or illness.

Learn more about the salaries of occupational therapy assistants.

14. Real Estate Agent

Average salary: $58,410

Median Salary: $43,370

Expected Job Openings: 9,400

When homebuyers or renters are looking to buy, sell or rent a home, these professionals are available to help with the process. Training requirements vary by state, but all require licensure.

Learn more about the salaries of real estate agents.

13. Radiologic Technologist

Average salary: $58,520

Median Salary: $56,670

Expected Job Openings: 17,200

These health care workers are trained to perform medical imaging exams and administer radiation therapy treatments to diagnose and treat medical conditions.

Learn more about the salaries of radiologic technologists.

12. Respiratory Therapist

Average Salary: $59,640

Median Salary: $57,790

Expected Job Openings: 14,900

These medical professionals provide care and treatment for patients with heart and lung problems, including those with asthma, chronic bronchitis and sleep apnea.

Learn more about the salaries of respiratory therapists.

11. Patrol Officer

Average Salary: $61,270

Median Salary: $58,320

Expected Job Openings: 34,200

Patrol officers protect people and their property, which includes patrolling local areas, writing reports and responding to incidents.

Learn more about the salaries of patrol officers.

10. Sound Engineering Technician

Average Salary: $63,340

Median Salary: $53,330

Expected Job Openings: 1,200

These audio whizzes are adept at setting up and operating sound equipment at a variety of events, from weddings to concerts.

Learn more about the salaries of sound engineering technicians.

9. Insurance Sales Agent

Average salary: $64,790

Median Salary: $48,200

Expected Job Openings: 43,500

These professionals are insurance know-it-alls who sell a range of policies, including auto, health, home and life insurance, as well as various commercial products.

Learn more about the salaries of insurance agents.

8. Sales Representative

Average salary: $66,790

Median Salary: $55,730

Expected Job Openings: 93,400

These professionals sell goods and services to businesses, government agencies and other organizations.

Learn more about the salaries of sales representatives.

7. Computer Support Specialist

Average salary: 67,260

Median Salary: $62,250

Expected Job Openings: 88,800

These specialists come to the rescue to diagnose and troubleshoot computer problems.

Learn more about the salaries of computer support specialists.

6. MRI Technologist

Average salary: $68,340

Median Salary: $67,720

Expected Job Openings: 3,500

MRI technologists operate machines that use magnetic fields and radio waves to take images of patients’ organs and other internal parts.

Learn more about the salaries of MRI technologists.

5. Web Developer

Average Salary: $70,660

Median Salary: $64,970

Expected Job Openings: 39,500

Web developers build websites, working with software applications or writing code to finish the job.

Learn more about the salaries of web developers.

4. Diagnostic Medical Sonographer

Average Salary: $70,880

Median Salary: $68,970

Expected Job Openings: 16,000

These health care specialists use sonography equipment to capture images for a number of medical purposes, from finding out the gender of a baby to imaging tumors.

Learn more about the salaries of diagnostic medical sonographers.

3. Dental Hygienist

Average Salary: $72,720

Median Salary: $72,330

Expected Job Openings: 37,400

Dental hygienists typically work in dental offices, cleaning teeth and educating patients on how to brush and floss properly.

Learn more about the salaries of dental hygienists.

2. Nuclear Medicine Technologist

Average Salary: $74,990

Median Salary: $73,360

Expected Job Openings: 300

Nuclear medicine technologists have mastered a process that involves injecting small amounts of radioactive material into patients to diagnose certain diseases and illnesses.

Learn more about the salaries of nuclear medicine technologists.

1. Radiation Therapist

Average Salary: $84,460

Median Salary: $80,220

Expected Job Openings: 2,300

These medical professionals may need a 12-month certificate or associate degree to get started in radiation therapy, which involves the use of radiation to treat cancer.

Learn more about the salaries of radiation therapists.

More from U.S. News

25 Amazing Health Care Support Jobs for 2017

10 Reasons to Quit Your Job Already

How to Quit Your Job Like a Class Act

The 25 Highest-Paying Jobs That Don’t Require a College Degree originally appeared on usnews.com

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments