The 25 Highest-Paying Jobs That Don’t Require a College Degree

You don’t need a four-year degree to score these jobs.
A traditional four-year college degree is not the only route to a high-paying career. Among U.S. News’ list of the 100 Best Jobs, these 25 offered the highest pay without necessitating a bachelor’s degree. An important note: Most of these jobs do require some form of postsecondary training, be it on-the-job experience, course work at a technical college or other credentialing and licensure.
25. Brickmason and Blockmason
Average Salary: $51,750
Median Salary: $47,950
Expected Job Openings: 14,500
These workers use bricks and other materials to construct or repair walls and various structures. Brickmasons and blockmasons may gain skills through on-the-job training, technical college programs and apprenticeships.
24. Paralegal
Average salary: $52,390
Median Salary: $48,810
Expected Job Openings: 21,200
These legal workers assist lawyers in drafting motions, summarizing reports and performing other specialized tasks.
23. Hearing Aid Specialist
Average salary: $52,850
Median Salary: $49,600
Expected Job Openings: 1,600
These professionals specialize in selecting, fitting and maintaining hearing-loss devices.
22. Wind Turbine Technician
Average salary: $53,030
Median Salary: $51,050
Expected Job Openings: 4,800
These workers adjust, diagnose, inspect or repair wind turbines. Training may take place on the job or through a technical program.
21. Structural Iron and Steelworker
Average salary: $54,750
Median Salary: $50,490
Expected Job Openings: 2,700
These employees install iron and steel structures, gaining experience through apprenticeships and on-the-job training.
20. Plumber
Average salary: $55,100
Median Salary: $50,620
Expected Job Openings: 49,100
Plumbers assemble, install and repair pipes and pipe systems.
19. Physical Therapist Assistant
Average salary: $55,250
Median Salary: $55,170
Expected Job Openings: 31,900
PTAs work with physical therapists to help patients regain movement and mobility after an injury or illness.
18. Executive Assistant
Average Salary: $55,460
Median Salary: $53,370
Expected Job Openings: -44,600
Executive assistants help the higher-ups manage their time, schedules and paperwork. These pros may coordinate meetings, analyze documents or oversee clerical workers.
17. Electrician
Average Salary: $55,590
Median Salary: $51,880
Expected Job Openings: 85,900
Electricians install and repair electrical power and other systems in business, factories and homes. Training happens on the job or at a technical school, with many states requiring licensure.
16. Cardiovascular Technologist
Average salary: $56,100
Median Salary: $54,880
Expected Job Openings: 11,500
Cardiovascular technologists conduct tests on patients to help diagnose heart-related conditions.
15. Occupational Therapy Assistant
Average salary: $58,340
Median Salary: $57,870
Expected Job Openings: 14,100
OTAs specialize in working with occupational therapists to help patients relearn daily tasks after an injury or illness.
14. Real Estate Agent
Average salary: $58,410
Median Salary: $43,370
Expected Job Openings: 9,400
When homebuyers or renters are looking to buy, sell or rent a home, these professionals are available to help with the process. Training requirements vary by state, but all require licensure.
13. Radiologic Technologist
Average salary: $58,520
Median Salary: $56,670
Expected Job Openings: 17,200
These health care workers are trained to perform medical imaging exams and administer radiation therapy treatments to diagnose and treat medical conditions.
12. Respiratory Therapist
Average Salary: $59,640
Median Salary: $57,790
Expected Job Openings: 14,900
These medical professionals provide care and treatment for patients with heart and lung problems, including those with asthma, chronic bronchitis and sleep apnea.
11. Patrol Officer
Average Salary: $61,270
Median Salary: $58,320
Expected Job Openings: 34,200
Patrol officers protect people and their property, which includes patrolling local areas, writing reports and responding to incidents.
10. Sound Engineering Technician
Average Salary: $63,340
Median Salary: $53,330
Expected Job Openings: 1,200
These audio whizzes are adept at setting up and operating sound equipment at a variety of events, from weddings to concerts.
9. Insurance Sales Agent
Average salary: $64,790
Median Salary: $48,200
Expected Job Openings: 43,500
These professionals are insurance know-it-alls who sell a range of policies, including auto, health, home and life insurance, as well as various commercial products.
8. Sales Representative
Average salary: $66,790
Median Salary: $55,730
Expected Job Openings: 93,400
These professionals sell goods and services to businesses, government agencies and other organizations.
7. Computer Support Specialist
Average salary: 67,260
Median Salary: $62,250
Expected Job Openings: 88,800
These specialists come to the rescue to diagnose and troubleshoot computer problems.
6. MRI Technologist
Average salary: $68,340
Median Salary: $67,720
Expected Job Openings: 3,500
MRI technologists operate machines that use magnetic fields and radio waves to take images of patients’ organs and other internal parts.
5. Web Developer
Average Salary: $70,660
Median Salary: $64,970
Expected Job Openings: 39,500
Web developers build websites, working with software applications or writing code to finish the job.
4. Diagnostic Medical Sonographer
Average Salary: $70,880
Median Salary: $68,970
Expected Job Openings: 16,000
These health care specialists use sonography equipment to capture images for a number of medical purposes, from finding out the gender of a baby to imaging tumors.
3. Dental Hygienist
Average Salary: $72,720
Median Salary: $72,330
Expected Job Openings: 37,400
Dental hygienists typically work in dental offices, cleaning teeth and educating patients on how to brush and floss properly.
2. Nuclear Medicine Technologist
Average Salary: $74,990
Median Salary: $73,360
Expected Job Openings: 300
Nuclear medicine technologists have mastered a process that involves injecting small amounts of radioactive material into patients to diagnose certain diseases and illnesses.
1. Radiation Therapist
Average Salary: $84,460
Median Salary: $80,220
Expected Job Openings: 2,300
These medical professionals may need a 12-month certificate or associate degree to get started in radiation therapy, which involves the use of radiation to treat cancer.
The 25 Highest-Paying Jobs That Don’t Require a College Degree originally appeared on usnews.com
