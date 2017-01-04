10:45 am, January 4, 2017
Tande takes 4 Hills Tour lead after 2nd straight win

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 10:31 am 01/04/2017 10:31am
INNSBRUCK, Austria (AP) — Norwegian ski jumper Daniel Andre Tande overtook Olympic champion Kamil Stoch at the top of the Four Hills Tour standings after winning the shortened third stop on Wednesday.

Tande, who also won Sunday’s event in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, soared 128.5 meters to lead the competition with 125.7 points when fierce winds forced organizers to cancel the final round of jumping.

Norwegian teammate Robert Johansson came second with 123.1 points, and Evgeniy Klimov of Russia was third with 119.1.

Stoch finished fourth after earning 117.4 points for a 120.5-meter effort. He trails Tande by 1.7 points going into the final stop in Bischofshofen on Friday. Third-ranked Stefan Kraft of Austria is 16.6 points behind.

Severin Freund of Germany, last year’s Four Hills Tour runner-up, skipped Wednesday’s event because of illness.

