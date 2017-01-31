9:37 am, February 1, 2017
Swansea beats Southampton to stay above EPL drop zone

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 6:02 pm 01/31/2017 06:02pm
Swansea City's Gylfi Sigurdsson celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Southampton at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (David Davies/PA via AP)

SWANSEA, Wales (AP) — A breakaway goal by Gylfi Sigurdsson in the second half gave struggling Swansea a 2-1 victory over Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Sigurdsson collected a pass from Luciano Narsingh on a counterattack in the 70th minute and fired home a left-foot shot. It was the Icelandic playmaker’s seventh league goal of the season and a second winner in 10 days after his strike against Liverpool at Anfield.

Shane Long had leveled for the visitors at the near post from a cross by Ryan Bertrand in the 57th minute, after Alfie Mawson headed Swansea into a 38th-minute lead.

Swansea recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this season and moved onto 21 points, just one place and two points above the relegation zone.

