Swansea beats Southampton to stay above EPL drop zone

SWANSEA, Wales (AP) — A breakaway goal by Gylfi Sigurdsson in the second half gave struggling Swansea a 2-1 victory over Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Sigurdsson collected a pass from Luciano Narsingh on a counterattack in the 70th minute and fired home a left-foot shot. It was the Icelandic playmaker’s seventh league goal of the season and a second winner in 10 days after his strike against Liverpool at Anfield.

Shane Long had leveled for the visitors at the near post from a cross by Ryan Bertrand in the 57th minute, after Alfie Mawson headed Swansea into a 38th-minute lead.

Swansea recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this season and moved onto 21 points, just one place and two points above the relegation zone.

