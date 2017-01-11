3:31 am, January 11, 2017
Suspect in fatal shooting of officer has lengthy record

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 3:21 am 01/11/2017 03:21am
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A suspect who’s the focus of a manhunt following the fatal shooting of an Orlando police officer has a lengthy criminal record dating back two decades.

Authorities on Wednesday were starting a third day of the manhunt for 41-year-old Markeith Loyd, who had been wanted in the weeks leading up to the sergeant’s killing for questioning in the slaying of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said Tuesday that deputies came close to catching Loyd but he had eluded them, and arrest warrants were being prepared for people who likely helped him.

Authorities raised the reward for information leading to his arrest from $60,000 to $100,000.

Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was fatally shot Monday morning after she approached Loyd in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart store in northwest Orlando.

