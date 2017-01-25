4:19 pm, January 26, 2017
Home » Latest News » Super Bowl Appearances

Super Bowl Appearances

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 8:49 pm 01/25/2017 08:49pm
New England 9
Dallas 8
Denver 8
Pittsburgh 8
San Francisco 6
Green Bay 5
Miami 5
N.Y. Giants 5
Oakland-LA Raiders 5
Washington 5
Buffalo 4
Indianapolis-Baltimore 4
Minnesota 4
St. Louis-L.A. Rams 3
Seattle 3
Atlanta 2
Baltimore 2
Carolina 2
Chicago 2
Cincinnati 2
Kansas City 2
Philadelphia 2
Arizona 1
New Orleans 1
N.Y. Jets 1
San Diego 1
Tampa Bay 1
Tennessee 1
Cleveland 0
Detroit 0
Jacksonville 0
Houston 0

