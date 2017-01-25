Super Bowl Ad Rates

2017_$5,000,000
2016_$5,000,000
2015_$4,500,000
2014_$4,000,000
2013_$3,800,000
2012_$3,500,000
2011_$3,100,000
2010_$2,900,000
2009_$2,800,000
2008_$2,700,000
2007_$2,600,000
2006_$2,500,000
2005_$2,400,000
2004_$2,300,000
2003_$2,100,000
2002_$1,900,000
2001_$2,100,000
2000_$2,200,000
1999_$1,600,000
1998_$1,300,000
1997_$1,200,000
1996_$1,085,000
1995_$1,150,000
1994_$900,000
1993_$850,000
1992_$850,000
1991_$800,000
1990_$700,000
1989_$675,000
1988_$645,000
1987_$600,000
1986_$550,000
1985_$525,000
1984_$368,000
1983_$400,000
1982_$324,000
1981_$275,000
1980_$222,000
1979_$185,000
1978_$162,000
1977_$125,000
1976_$110,000
1975_$107,000
1974_$103,000
1973_$88,000
1972_$86,000
1971_$72,000
1970_$78,000
1969_$55,000
1968_$54,000
1967_$42,000
