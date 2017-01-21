5:19 pm, January 21, 2017
Spartiatis rallies to win $69,000 Aqueduct feature

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 5:03 pm 01/21/2017 05:03pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Spartiatis rallied to beat Bond Vigilante by a length Saturday in the $69,000 allowance feature at Aqueduct.

The 7-year-old gelding launched a five-wide bid on the turn and pressed on for his fourth win in 30 starts.

Rajiv Maragh was aboard for trainer Leon Blusiewicz as Spartiatis ran the six furlongs in 1:10.67. He paid $10.40, $4.90 and $3.30.

Bond Vigilante returned $4 and $3.20 as the 2-1 favorite and Still Krz paid $3.40 to show.

