Southampton has 1-0 edge over Liverpool in League Cup semis

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 4:55 pm 01/11/2017 04:55pm
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Liverpool endured more cup frustration when Southampton won the first leg of their League Cup semifinal 1-0 on Wednesday.

Nathan Redmond scored the only goal in the 20th minute and Southampton could rue not building a stronger lead to take to Anfield in two weeks’ time.

Liverpool was struggling against a Premier League rival — unlike on Sunday, when fourth-tier side Plymouth drew 0-0 at Anfield in the FA Cup to force a replay.

Liverpool is competing for silverware on three fronts domestically in Juergen Klopp’s first full season in charge, with Liverpool second in the Premier League and pursuing a first English title since 1990.

The difficulties in the cups have come ahead of one of the biggest games of the club’s season on Sunday against northwest rival Manchester United in the league.

