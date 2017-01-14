5:08 am, January 14, 2017
Lindsey Vonn’s WCup comeback race canceled due to snowfall

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 4:53 am 01/14/2017 04:53am
Heavy snowfall forced an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill training to be cancelled, in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)

ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria (AP) — Lindsey Vonn’s return to World Cup skiing has been postponed for at least a day after snowfall forced the cancellation of downhill training and the race itself on Saturday.

Organizers were considering moving the program to Sunday and cancel a combined event, which was originally scheduled for that day. Weather was forecast to improve overnight.

Saturday’s program was initially delayed for at least an hour as course workers were still busy moving fresh snow off the course at the scheduled start time for training, but conditions failed to improve. The snowfall would also have limited visibility for the skiers.

Bad weather canceled training for the last two days, prompting organizers to reschedule the mandatory session two hours before Saturday’s race.

A downhill race cannot be held without prior training.

