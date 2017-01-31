Smaller Spanish clubs make the moves at transfer deadline

MADRID (AP) — With Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid banned from registering new players and Barcelona not looking to make any blockbuster additions to its squad, the final day of the transfer window in Spain was marked by low-key deals involving smaller clubs on Tuesday.

Madrid, which along with Atletico, was sanctioned by FIFA for violating transfer rules while signing underage players, made the lone move of sending defensive midfielder Lucas Silva on a loan to former club Cruzeiro in Brazil until the end of the 2018 season.

The 23-year-old Silva arrived amid high expectations in 2015 after helping Cruzeiro win two straight Brazilian league titles, but was not able to establish himself as a starter with the Spanish powerhouse.

He also struggled on loan to French club Marseille last season, and an attempt to send him on another loan to Sporting Lisbon last year fell through because of the detection of a heart condition which later was deemed to not impede him from playing.

Barcelona’s only move was to add an 18-year-old Uruguayan player to its youth squad. It signed a deal until June 2019 with Penarol defender Santiago Bueno, who is playing with his national team in the Under-20 South American Championship.

Second-division club Rayo Vallecano signed Ukrainian striker Roman Zozulya despite protests by many of its supporters on social media. Zozulya’s expressed support for the army to “help protect” his country led to suggestions on social media that he had links to ultranationalist groups in his homeland. But he denied the claims in an open letter to fans.

Here’s a look at what the other Spanish clubs did:

___

LAS PALMAS

Sitting 11th in the Spanish league standings, Las Palmas added Paris Saint-Germain forward Jese Rodriguez on a loan until June.

The club said nearly 10,000 fans greeted the Canary Islands native during his official presentation at the Grand Canaria Stadium.

“I’m delighted to be home,” said the 23-year-old former Real Madrid player.

Rodriguez moved to PSG for 25 million euros last summer but did not play much under coach Unay Emery.

Las Palmas also added 20-year-old Croatian midfielder Alen Halilovic on a loan from German club Hamburg. Barcelona first signed Halilovic in 2014 and has a buyback option worth 10 million euros.

___

VALENCIA

Valencia, only six points from the relegation zone, signed Chile forward Fabian Orellana on a loan from Celta Vigo until the end of the season, with an option to buy.

Orellana made 39 appearances for Chile’s national team and helped his nation win the Copa America Centenario last year.

___

CELTA VIGO

Celta Vigo, focused on the Copa del Rey semifinals, added 22-year-old Danish playmaker Andrew Hjulsager from Brondby on a contract until 2020.

Hjulsager played 19 games with Brondby in the Danish league this season, scoring seven goals. He has been a regular in Denmark’s youth squads.

___

MALAGA

Malaga reached a deal with 22-year-old midfielder Jose Rodriguez on loan from German team Mainz until the end of the season.

Rodriguez was part of Real Madrid’s youth squads and played some matches in the first team under coach Jose Mourinho in the 2012-13 season.

Malaga has an option to buy the midfielder, who has been a member of Spain’s youth squads.

___

GRANADA

Last in the league, Granada added Ghana midfielder Wakaso Mubarak on loan from Panathinaikos, with the player arriving after his participation in the African Cup of Nations.

Granada will have an option to buy the 26-year-old player.

___

SPORTING GIJON

Sporting Gijon, also in the relegation zone, reached a deal to sign Nigerian left back Elderson on a loan from French league leader Monaco until June.

___

OSASUNA

Second-to-last-place Osasuna picked up Italy goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu on a loan from Paris Saint-Germain until the end of the season. The 30-year-old Sirigu was already on loan to Sevilla.

___

TENERIFE

Second-division Spanish club Tenerife signed Gaku Shibasaki, the Japanese midfielder who scored both goals for Kashima Antlers in the extra-time loss to Real Madrid in the Club World Cup final in December.

The 24-year-old offensive midfielder arrives with a contract until the end of the season.

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments