Sircat Sally wins California Cup Oaks on turf at Santa Anita

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Sircat Sally won the $200,000 California Cup Oaks by 2 1/4 lengths on Saturday at Santa Anita.

Ridden by Tyler Baze, Sircat Sally ran a mile in 1:35.08 in her first start on turf after winning her first two dirt tract starts by a combined 17 lengths. She paid $3.80, $3.40 and $2.10 as the 4-5 favorite in the field of eight 3-year-old fillies.

How About Zero returned $16.60 and $8.40, while Princess Roi was another 1 3/4 lengths back in third and paid $3.40 to show.

The victory, worth $110,000, increased Sircat Sally’s career earnings to $198,200 for trainer Jerry Hollendorfer.

In the $150,000 Sunshine Millions Filly & Mare Turf Sprint, Enola Gray won by 3 1/4 lengths in one of five stakes races restricted to horses bred or sired in California.

Ridden by Tyler Baze, Enola Gray ran 6 1/2 furlongs on the downhill turf course in 1:12.10 and paid $3.20, $2.40 and $2.10.

Smoove It returned $4.20 and $3, while Desert Steel was another head back in third and paid $2.60 to show.

The victory, worth $90,000, increased Enola Gray’s career earnings to $449,100, with five wins in eight starts.

“I really, truly believe the sky’s the limit with this filly,” trainer Phil D’Amato said.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments