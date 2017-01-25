Should You Try Muay Thai?

Tired of the same old workout routine? A combat sport tracing back centuries that’s gaining in popularity today amid the rise of mixed martial arts fighting is providing just the kick some need to improve their fitness.

Muay thai, a full-contact sport that combines throwing punches, elbows, knees and kicks to overtake opponents, was given provisional status in December by the International Olympic Committee, setting the stage for it to possibly become an official Olympic sport in the future. And while muay thai fighters deliver — and take — brutal blows in competition, the sport has also been adapted, sans fighting, to a broader audience looking for a fresh, intense workout. “It’s crossed over into the fitness space,” says Fabio Comana, a faculty instructor in exercise science at San Diego State University and the National Academy of Sports Medicine.

The Benefits of a Muay Thai Workout

With origins in Thailand, muay thai’s increasing popularity as a workout routine — including among women — in part stems from the fact that it can be used as a form of self-defense, Comana says. In group classes as well as one-on-one training sessions, which are held in mixed martial arts and specialized muay thai gyms, as well as large general fitness clubs, many are learning about basic tenants of the sport while getting a serious cardiovascular conditioning workout. Most muay thai training sessions and classes last about an hour, though workouts can be shorter or longer. Rather than coming to blows, those getting into muay thai purely for fitness are kicking and hitting bags or doing the muay thai equivalent of shadow boxing — punching and kicking thin air — while building muscle endurance and tone and burning calories.

Doing a muay thai workout just once per week can lead to improved fitness for even the most experienced exercisers, says Rick Richey, an NASM mixed martial arts conditioning specialist in New York City. That’s because, he says, it challenges the body in such different ways from any other type of workout. “Within a few weeks, most participants feel more fit. With multiple classes per [week], many weight-loss clients can see the numbers on the scale start to drop, provided they keep their diets in check,” he says.

Richey has participated in amateur and pro muay thai fights, but even without the sparring, he says muay thai provides a full-body workout. And throwing punches and kicks really works out the core: “All of the abdominal muscles have to engage in order to do any of the movement dynamically” involving the arms and legs, he says.

“What do I get from it?” says Amber Bieber, 34, of Phoenix, a muay thai enthusiast who, along with her husband Ryan, 29, has no immediate plans to fight. “A killer workout … and it’s fun to do.” The couple first enrolled their daughter Briana, who was 6 at the time, to help her improve her emotional control. As kids are wont to do, he says, she eventually tired of the discipline, but her parents are now hooked. Muay thai is great for strengthening the mind, Ryan says — and that discipline can be transferred to other areas of life.

Ryan says the couple has done everything from running to jump roping to “bag work,” which can include punching or kicking a padded bag. They learned proper form from a muay thai coach at the gym and exercised in flurries of a couple minutes at a time, with a minute of rest between. That type of high-intensity interval training, which has gained traction as a proven way to enhance fitness, is another reason experts say muay thai appeals to many people not interested in fighting but looking to add some variety and gain an edge in their workouts.

Ryan and Amber say the self-defense aspect of the workout is an added plus. Admittedly, given the busy nature of their jobs, he says they haven’t been able to do muay thai of late, but they hope to return to it soon. “It does give you the ability to be able to protect yourself,” Ryan says. “Especially in mine and Amber’s kind of work — we’re both real estate agents — we’re kind of put into situations where you may need to know how to defend yourself.”

Jumping Into the Gym

While many people may benefit from a workout that features aspects of muay thai, it’s important to approach any new workout with open eyes and full understanding of your strengths and weaknesses. Richey notes that he steers people with certain physical limitations — particularly those who have difficulties with balance — more toward boxing, or hitting pads, rather than kicks. Experts caution that the dynamic and potentially fast-paced nature of muay thai can lead to injury if not modified for beginners.

Couch potatoes beware: Avoid jumping into group muay thai classes that aren’t tailored to your abilities and limitations, says Dr. Jonathan Chang, a clinical associate professor of orthopedic surgery at the University of Southern California. Rather, seek to gradually improve your fitness at a pace that’s safe for you. Chang has treated a number of patients injured in muay fighting as well as those who had issues as a result of engaging in muay thai to become fit. “[With] people that are out of shape, you tend to end up with major overuse injuries. So beyond muscle soreness, you can end up with tendinopathy, tendinitis,” he says.

On the upside, experts say muay thai can exercise many different muscle groups while cultivating discipline. Just ensure you’re fit enough to join a larger muay thai class — if you plan to do so — or sign up for one-on-one training or a smaller group setting, where workouts can be tailored to your fitness level, to stay safe and get the best workout. “It’s a relatively safe sport,” Richey notes, because you can hit pads or shadow box; and adherents say it’s a great time as well. “Practicing punches and kicks and combinations of elbows and knees — I don’t have to work to make it fun, it’s just fun on its own,” he says.

