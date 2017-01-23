See the Top 10 Global Universities for Economics and Business

Top-Notch Schools for Economics, Business

Students interested in pursuing an economics or business degree from a global university may notice a trend among the top-ranked schools in this field: Nine of the top 10 institutions worldwide strong in these subjects are in the U.S.

Browse these slides to learn a little more about the top 10 Best Global Universities for Economics and Business, ranked by U.S. News based on academic research performance in the subject area.

10. University of Michigan–Ann Arbor

Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan, U.S.

Best Global Universities overall rank: 17 (tie)

Fun fact: According to the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor website, 98 percent of the institution’s 2016 full-time MBA grads received a job offer within three months of graduation. Similarly, 96 percent of undergraduate business administration students who graduated in 2016 got a job offer within three months of graduating.

9. London School of Economics and Political Science

Location: London

Best Global Universities overall rank: 261 (tie)

Fun fact: The London School of Economics and Political Science, also known as LSE, offers degree programs that focus on the intersection between economics and other disciplines. These include an undergraduate program in economic history as well as master’s programs in economics and philosophy, and environmental economics and climate change.

8. New York University

Location: New York

Best Global Universities overall rank: 27 (tie)

Fun fact: New York University has a number of research centers focused on business and economics issues affiliated with its Leonard N. Stern School of Business. Among them are the Center for Real Estate Finance Research, the Salomon Center for the Study of Financial Institutions and the Vincent C. Ross Institute of Accounting Research.

7. Columbia University

Location: New York

Best Global Universities overall rank: 9

Fun fact: Columbia University‘s predecessor, King’s College, was the alma mater of the first U.S. treasury secretary: Alexander Hamilton.

6. University of Chicago

Location: Chicago

Best Global Universities overall rank: 13

Fun fact: A total of 28 recipients of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences have been affiliated with the University of Chicago throughout its history, according to the school’s website.

5. University of California–Berkeley

Location: Berkeley, California, U.S.

Best Global Universities overall rank: 4

Fun fact: Economics is the third most popular undergraduate major among non-transfer students at the University of California–Berkeley, according to data on the school’s website, while the fourth most popular major is business administration.

4. Stanford University

Location: Stanford, California, U.S.

Best Global Universities overall rank: 3

Fun fact: Economics was one of the subjects taught at Stanford University when the school first opened its doors in 1891, according to the university’s website.

3. University of Pennsylvania

Location: Philadelphia

Best Global Universities overall rank: 17 (tie)

Fun fact: The University of Pennsylvania‘s business school was founded in 1881, which the university says makes the Wharton School of Business the oldest collegiate business school in the world.

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S.

Best Global Universities overall rank: 2

Fun fact: The Massachusetts Institute of Technology‘s business school — the Sloan School of Management — has 43 faculty members that hail from countries other than the U.S., according to the university’s website.

1. Harvard University

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S.

Best Global Universities overall rank: 1

Fun fact: The median base salary for 2016 graduates of Harvard University‘s MBA program was $135,000, according to data from the Harvard Business School website. The median signing bonus for these grads was $25,000.

