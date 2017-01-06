7:49 am, January 6, 2017
Search narrows for missing plane in Lake Erie; memorials set

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 7:25 am 01/06/2017 07:25am
CLEVELAND (AP) — Officials say the search for a plane that disappeared over Lake Erie a week ago with six Ohioans aboard has been narrowed because of transmissions received by an underwater locator beacon being used.

Searchers say they’re now looking for the cockpit voice recorder in an area about 125 feet by 325 feet. The search in the lake was expected to resume Friday morning, weather-permitting.

The plane vanished shortly after takeoff from a Cleveland lakefront airport on Dec. 29. Officials say debris found in water and shoreline searches is consistent with the missing plane.

A Columbus businessman was piloting it. His wife, two teenage sons, a neighbor and the neighbor’s 19-year-old daughter also were aboard.

The Vindicator reports memorial services are planned Monday near Youngstown and Tuesday in central Ohio.

