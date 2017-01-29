Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Signed RHP Greg Holland to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Eddie Butler for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Vance Worley on a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Assigned G Denzel Valentine to Windy City (NBADL).

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Recalled G Wade Baldwin IV from Iowa (NBADL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

NEW YORK JETS — Named Kevin Greene outside linebackers coach.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled D Spiro Goulakos from Greenville (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended South Carolina’s Trevor Gillies indefinitely and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Jan. 27 game against Florida. Suspended Colorado’s Darryl Bootland one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in Jan. 27 game against Wichita. Suspended Reading head coach Larry Courville one game.

