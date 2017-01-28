3:25 am, January 29, 2017
Saturday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 6:58 pm 01/28/2017 06:58pm
BASEBALL
National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Signed RHP Greg Holland to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Eddie Butler for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Vance Worley on a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Assigned G Denzel Valentine to Windy City (NBADL).

HOCKEY
American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled D Spiro Goulakos from Greenville (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended South Carolina’s Trevor Gillies indefinitely and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Jan. 27 game against Florida. Suspended Colorado’s Darryl Bootland one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in Jan. 27 game against Wichita. Suspended Reading head coach Larry Courville one game.

