Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Signed RHP Greg Holland to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Eddie Butler for assignment.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled D Spiro Goulakos from Greenville (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended South Carolina’s Trevor Gillies indefinitely and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Jan. 27 game against Florida. Suspended Colorado’s Darryl Bootland one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in Jan. 27 game against Wichita. Suspended Reading head coach Larry Courville one game.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments