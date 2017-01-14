3:39 pm, January 14, 2017
Saturday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 2:59 pm
BASEBALL
National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated C Juan Graterol for assignment. Agreed to terms with C Chris Ianetta on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Matthew Peca to Syracuse (AHL).

American Hockey League

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Assigned F Zac Lynch to Manchester (ECHL).

ECHL

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Loaned G Jonah Imoo to Utica (AHL). Added G Corey McMahon as emergency backup.

COLLEGE

CLEMSON — Announced the retirement of defensive tackles coach Dan Brooks.

NEBRASKA — Named Bob Diaco defensive coordinator.

