Saturday’s Sports Transactions

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated C Juan Graterol for assignment. Agreed to terms with C Chris Ianetta on a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Matthew Peca to Syracuse (AHL).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Assigned F Zac Lynch to Manchester (ECHL).
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Loaned G Jonah Imoo to Utica (AHL). Added G Corey McMahon as emergency backup.
CLEMSON — Announced the retirement of defensive tackles coach Dan Brooks.
NEBRASKA — Named Bob Diaco defensive coordinator.
