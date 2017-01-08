Saturday’s Sports Transactions

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed RHP Yender Caramo, INF Humberto Arteaga, LHP Jonathan Sanchez, RHP Al Alburquerque, RHP Brandon League, RHP Bobby Parnell, RHP Chris Withrow and INF Garin Cecchini to minor-league contracts.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Recalled F Bobby Portis from Windy City (NBADL).
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Acquired G Kyle Korver from Atlanta for F Mike Dunleavy, G Mo Williams, cash and a protected future first-round draft pick.
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Assigned F Richaun Holmes to Delaware (NBADL).
PHOENIX SUNS — Recalled F Derrick Jones Jr. from the Northern Arizona (NBADL).
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Laurent Dauphin from Tucson (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Placed F James Neal on injured reserve. Recalled F Frederick Gaudreau from Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Jacob Josefson on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 31. Recalled D Yohann Auvitu from Albany (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Nicklas Jensen to the Hartford (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Re-signed assistant coaches Kerry Zavagnin and Zoran Savic. Named Alec Dufty goalkeeper coach.
WOFFORD — Named Shiel Wood defensive coordinator.
XAVIER — Reinstated senior G Myles Davis.
