Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed RHP Yender Caramo, INF Humberto Arteaga, LHP Jonathan Sanchez, RHP Al Alburquerque, RHP Brandon League, RHP Bobby Parnell, RHP Chris Withrow and INF Garin Cecchini to minor-league contracts.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Recalled F Bobby Portis from Windy City (NBADL).

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Acquired G Kyle Korver from Atlanta for F Mike Dunleavy, G Mo Williams, cash and a protected future first-round draft pick.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Assigned F Richaun Holmes to Delaware (NBADL).

PHOENIX SUNS — Recalled F Derrick Jones Jr. from the Northern Arizona (NBADL).

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Laurent Dauphin from Tucson (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Placed F James Neal on injured reserve. Recalled F Frederick Gaudreau from Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Jacob Josefson on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 31. Recalled D Yohann Auvitu from Albany (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Nicklas Jensen to the Hartford (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Re-signed assistant coaches Kerry Zavagnin and Zoran Savic. Named Alec Dufty goalkeeper coach.

COLLEGE

WOFFORD — Named Shiel Wood defensive coordinator.

XAVIER — Reinstated senior G Myles Davis.

