3:23 am, January 29, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Saturday's College Hockey Scores

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 11:14 pm 01/28/2017 11:14pm
Share
EAST

Canisius 6, American International 1

Castleton 3, St. Michael’s 2, OT

Bentley 6, RIT 3

Mercyhurst 4, Niagara 0

Robert Morris 6, Holy Cross 0

Princeton 5, Penn St. 4

Arizona St. 4, Quinnipiac 2

Yale 4, Brown 1

Utica 3, Manhattanville 2, OT

St. Lawrence 4, Union (N.Y.) 3

Dartmouth 4, Cornell 2

RPI 2, Clarkson 1

Harvard 3, Colgate 1

Wisconsin 3, Ohio St. 2, OT

Boston College 6, Notre Dame 4

Maine 2, UMass 1

Providence 3, New Hampshire 2

Boston U. 4, UMass-Lowell 2

SOUTH

Michigan Tech 5, Ala.-Huntsville 4, 3OT

MIDWEST

Minn.-Duluth 4, Bemidji St. 0

St. Scholastica 4, Aurora 3

Miami (Ohio) 4, W. Michigan 3

Ferris St. 5, Bowling Green 0

Lake Superior St. 2, Minnesota St. 2, OT

Minn.-Duluth 2, St. Cloud St. 1.

FAR WEST

Colorado College 3, North Dakota 0

Air Force 3, Army 2

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Saturday's College Hockey Scores
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News